June 23, 2024

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Potatoes in space? NASA’s image of Mars’ moon Phobos stuns the Internet

Potatoes in space? NASA’s image of Mars’ moon Phobos stuns the Internet

Cheryl Riley June 23, 2024 2 min read
New Delhi: NASA He is trending again on social media with his latest post on ‘Space’. potato‘. Yes, you read it right, it looks like a potato PhobosMars’ clumpy moon exists space.
Sharing photos of the “space potato,” NASA said on Instagram, “The space potato Phobos is the larger of Mars’ two moons — but its diameter is still only about 17 x 14 x 11 miles (27 x 22 x 18 kilometers). Because Phobos is so small, its gravity “It’s not strong enough to pull it into a spherical shape (like Earth’s moon), giving it a lumpy appearance.”

She also added: “Phobos is also on a collision course with Mars, although it will take some time to get there. It is approaching the Red Planet at a rate of six feet (1.8 meters) every hundred years. At this rate, the Moon will either collide with Mars within 50 A million years or it will split into a ring.”
NASA also said the image was taken by the High Resolution Imaging Science Experiment (HiRISE) camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which has been studying Mars since 2006.

According to NASA, Martian moon Phobos is red-brown and clumpy, filled with many craters of all sizes. A white patch appears next to Stickney Crater, a particularly large crater on its right side.

Ever since NASA posted this photo, people have been going crazy over the photo. One user commented: “Who grows potatoes in space?”

Another user commented: “NASA is very serious. NASA: We found potatoes in space.”
While another said: “Well boy, we’ve made it to space.”

See also  Scientists have discovered a new form of ice - it may be common on distant, water-rich planets

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Boeing Starliner astronauts are stuck on the International Space Station while engineers on Earth race against time to fix multiple problems

June 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
3 min read

NASA and Boeing postpone Starliner astronaut landing again, to study helium leak and propulsion problems.

June 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

The rotation of the Earth’s inner core slows down

June 22, 2024 Cheryl Riley

You may have missed

2 min read

Potatoes in space? NASA’s image of Mars’ moon Phobos stuns the Internet

June 23, 2024 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Edson Alvarez will undergo tests after being injured in the opening match of the Copa America in Mexico

June 23, 2024 Joy Love
2 min read

Destiny 2’s new “loop” format seems like an additional Timegating feature at the moment

June 23, 2024 Len Houle
4 min read

More than 1,000 pilgrims died during this year’s Hajj season

June 23, 2024 Frank Tomlinson