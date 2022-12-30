Power restored in Lviv, new Russian attacks using drones

Cover Image: Yuri Tyachishin / AFP
- Ukraine condemned Russian bombings “big” In many cities of the country, including the capital Kiev. According to Ukrainian officials, fifty-four of sixty-nine Russian missiles were fired “killed”. Earlier, the Office of the President of Ukraine announced that about 120 missiles had targeted the country.
- There are these explosions Three people were killed and six were injured, including a child, in various parts of Ukraine, Ukraine’s Interior Minister announced Thursday evening. Rockets fired in Kharkiv killed two people and wounded one, according to the region’s governor. Also, in the afternoon, 40% of Kyiv residents were without electricity, as well as 90% of those in Lviv. Kharkiv, Odesa, Mykolaiv and Kherson regions were also affected.
- The Belarus said on Thursday it had shot down a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile Near the village of Gorbacha in the Brest (south-west) region on the border with Ukraine. It was the first incident reported by Minsk since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. kyiv says not to rule “Deliberate Incitement” From Russia. Ambassador of Ukraine to Belarus has been invited.
- According to Description of the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineOleksii Khromov, Ukrainian forces advanced 2.5 kilometers towards Greminna. during the week in the Luhansk region.
