Prabhas vs. Saif Ali Khan (10 heads)

prabhas in Adeborush. (Compliment: Youtube)

teaser of Adeborush, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released last night and is trending in a big way even after hours. The joke begins with a shot of Prabha meditating underwater. He then moves on to a scene where the actor says he’s here to “destroy injustice.” Enter the sword of Ali Khan (ten-headed) representing the forces of darkness. We also get an amazing glimpse of Kriti Sanon. Adeborush Based on “The Eternal India Epic” RamayanWhere Prabhas plays Raghava, Kriti plays Janaki, Saif plays Lankesh and Sunny Singh plays Lakshman.

Check out the joke here:

The lead actor of the film Prabhas shared the teaser of the film and wrote, “Coming to destroy injustice. Enter the word Adeborush. “

This is what he posted:

The big teaser movie launch was held in Ayodhya last night. “toss. Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the bank of the Sarayo River in Ayodhya, UP” prabhas Wrote before sharing the movie teaser.

AdeborushStarring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh, it will be shown in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam in theaters this year. The film was scheduled to be released on August 11 this year. However, the company changed its release date to avoid clashing with Aamir Khan Lal Singh ChadhaWho thanked the actor makers edebrush. Directed by Umm Reut.

