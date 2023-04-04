Pre-order the affordable smartphone under $200

– Recommendations are selected independently by the review editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

Samsung’s latest smartphone is here and we found a way to pre-order the device and save up to $250 today. the Samsung Galaxy A54 It promises fast performance, a crisp screen, and amazing photo-capturing features for a tool that does everything you’ve been looking for. Keep scrolling to grab the device for under $200 now.

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

Shoppers can pre-order the new product Samsung Galaxy A54 smartphone before its official launch Thursday, April 6th. The new Samsung phone is available at an affordable $449.99 for just $199.99 if you trade in an eligible device (smartphone, tablet, or smartwatch). Besides saving up to $250, you can get a pair of these Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Earbuds for only $49.99 – that’s $100 off their list price of $149.99!

Samsung says 5G phone It comes with the Android 13 operating system that lets you access your favorite apps and programs on its 6.4 inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen. Don’t worry about jailbreaks or hacks, as the A54 comes with Samsung Knox security technology that lets you see how apps track your data and creates more secure ways to share files between other Galaxy users. Whether you want a handy work assistant in your pocket or you want something to call your people on, the A54 is ready to handle your smartphone essentials.

If you are a frequent photographer with your smartphone, the Galaxy A54 Four different cameras to capture your favorite memories. This includes a 32MP front camera for smooth video calling, a 5MP macro camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50MP main camera. You can also capture the best videos without jitter and blur thanks to optical image stabilization and digital video image stabilization, as well as a night mode that increases the camera’s pixel size to find brighter photos.

Get ahead of the shopping rush for the latest smartphone innovations by checking out this exclusive pre-order!

Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy A54

