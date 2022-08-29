Premiere of the 53-man list of giants: Giants face a lot of tough choices

The New York Giants They have to make the initial 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. This will be the last display of a list of 53 men.

In all honesty, this is something I don’t do with a lot of confidence. It’s never easy to predict what a new coach will do, and with a new coach (Brian Dabol) and GM (Joe Schoen), you can expect a few surprises on the roster.

And the case of the Giants being hit, especially along the offensive line and in defenders, also complicates matters.

a crime

Quarterback (3)

beginning: Daniel Jones

Backups: Tyrod Taylor, Davis Webb

Outside: no one

I have Web making the list because it deserves to be on it. However, carrying three quarterbacks is a luxury because player 3 (Web) will be inactive provided the men in front of him are healthy. Of course, that’s complicated now because we don’t know how badly Taylor was injured on Sunday.

The Giants may have to pass Webb through concessions and sign him to the coaching squad due to needs elsewhere. I’m not sure they’ll be able to do that.

running backwards (4)

beginning: I will be Barclay

Backups: Matt Breda, Antonio Williams, Jashawn Corbin

Outside: Gary Brightwell (training team), Sandro Platzgommer (training team)

Maybe I’m wrong here, but right from the start Corbin (unpolished junior free agent) had more chances than Brightwell, the 2021 sixth round pick. Brightwell played in the first half on Sunday and Corbin in the second half, but Corbyn was more productive On the farm by chance.

narrow end (3)

beginning: Daniel Bellinger

Backups: Chris Mayrick, Tanner Hudson

Outside: Austin Allen (training team)

When Bellinger left Sunday’s game, it was Hudson who stepped in. I think the Giants kept Mayrick and tried to convince Allen to train. I also wouldn’t be surprised if they add a tight end after Tuesday’s cuts. When I spoke to Mayrick on Sunday, he said he will prepare as if he were with the team when he trains on Tuesday. we will see

wide future (6)

Appetizers: Kenny Goladay, Tony Cadarius, and Andell Robinson

Backups: Sterling Shepherd, David Sales, Ritchie James

Outside: CJ Board, Darius Slayton, Keelan Doss, Jaylon Moore (training squad), Travis Toivonen, Alex Bachman, (training squad)

I had a hard time leaving Board and Bachman from 53. Board is a useful player in the NFL, but he and James have roughly the same skills. I think James is a little better as a receiver and a return.

Darius Slayton? He worked exclusively with the second and third teams. One last time – I don’t understand how it would be financially feasible to keep Slayton, who wouldn’t help special teams, as a No.6 or No.7 recipient. Slayton said on Sunday that it wouldn’t be surprising for him to be on a different team’s roster after Tuesday.

Backman? I’d like to keep him 53. I can’t justify the wide seventh receiver, I think James is the kickoff and the shooting return.

offensive line (9)

Appetizers: Andrew Thomas (LT), Shane Lemieux (LG), John Feliciano (C), Mark Glowinsky (RG), Evan Neal (RT)

Backups: Joshua Izudo, Ben Bradison, Jamil Douglas, DeVere Hamilton

Outside: Roy Mbitka (Coaching Team), Garrett McGinn, Josh Rivas, Eric Smith, Will Holden, Max Garcia

Don’t be surprised here if Lemieux goes into injured reserve after completing the initial 53-man roster, and Garcia returns. Or, someone is collected once the final cuts are made. Hamilton has had a great summer and has a flexible handling on the guard, but if you rock a swingarm-mounted tackle, I wouldn’t be surprised to see the Giants move in there as well.

defense

defensive line (5)

appetizers.: Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence

Backups: DJ Davidson, Galen Holmes and Ryder Anderson

Outside: David Moa, Nick Williams, Justin Ellis

Anderson, a non-drafted free agent from Indiana, had a good summer. As I was researching the options here, I kept thinking about the Giants’ decision to dump Andrew Adams, the young veteran player, to go even younger. I think this could be bad news for veterans Nick Williams and Justin Ellis.

Edge (5)

Appetizers: Aziz Ogulari, Kevin Tepodox

Backups: Jihad Ward, Ellerson Smith, Auchan Siemens

Outside: Quincy Roach, Tomon Fox (training squad)

Honestly, I’m throwing darts when it comes to spots behind Ojulari, Thibodeaux and Ward. We haven’t seen Smith in weeks and he might be one of those players who makes the roster and then gets instantly sent to IR, opening up a place on the roster for one of the released players.

Not sure why, but Ximines. At some point, I have to believe what I’m seeing and this team seems to prefer Ximines over Roche. When I spoke to him on Sunday nightRoche seemed to realize that he might be looking for a new opportunity soon.

As for Fox, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Giants decided to go with the rookie instead of Ximines or Roche. However, I suspect they are trying to pass it on to the coaching staff.

inside back (5)

Appetizers: Blake Martinez, Ty Crowder

Backups: Micah McFadden, Austin Calletro, and Cam Brown

Outside: Carter Coughlin (training team)

Daryan Bevers’ injury opened up a place. At some point, you have to reward performance and striker Calitro may have outperformed Coughlin this summer. Brown is holding on because he is probably the best player in the special teams the Giants have.

Cornerback (6)

Appetizers: Adoree’ Jackson, Aaron Robinson, Darnay Holmes

Backups: Alia Griffin, Cordell Flute, Darren Evans

Outside: Rodarius Williams, Khalil Dorsey, Harrison Hand, Zion Gilbert (Coaching Team)

Before he burned for a 29-yard touchdown by Denzel Mims on Sunday, I thought Hand would make the list. Evans, who is out of LSU, hasn’t been far from perfect this summer, but he’s competitive, has the height that Wink Martindale (6’2¼) loves and has some upside. Griffin only played eight shots on Sunday, and I think that’s because the Giants have already made up their minds on him. This is another situation where I can see the Giants complete once the cuts are made.

safety (4)

Appetizers: Xavier McKinney, Julian Love

Backups: Dean Bilton, Nate Meadows

Outside: Trenton Thompson (training team), Joseph Corker (training team)

I went in on Sunday thinking the Giants would keep the Thompson, UDFA, instead of the Meadors. After 12 saves and he called off an interception performance on Sunday where he didn’t make any obvious mistakes, I think Midors deserves it. Besides, although in his fourth season in the NFL, the 25-year-old Meadows is younger than the 26-year-old Thompson. I think Thompson and Corker could land the coaching squad.

special teams (3)

Gambler: Jimmy Gillan

place: Graham Janow

long snapper: Casey Crater

Outside: BK Ryan Santoso