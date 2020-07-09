Price reduction heli-ski and journey bargains of the week: Tuesday, 7 July, 2020

Deal of the 7 days: Significant flyers

Avid skiers will relish the possibility to ski the easy to reasonable terrain on New Zealand’s longest glacier, the Tasman Glacier. A unique winter season bundle consists of a ski-plane excursion about the Southern Alps and Aoraki/Mt Cook dinner Countrywide Park — or pay back additional to complete the working day with mulled wine at the Plateau Hut. You can find an alternative for a lot more state-of-the-art skiers to incorporate a helicopter operate to their adventure.

Team selling prices get started at $2990 (a single ski run on Tasman Glacier for up to 6 persons) and unique price ranges commence at $498pp.

Contact: Mount Cook Ski Planes (03) 430 8026 or e-mail

[email protected] or verify mtcookskiplanes.com/flights-and-excursions/ski-the-tasman

Right away delight at the Delamore

Delamore Lodge is an unique boutique moulded into the hillside at Owhanake Bay on Waiheke Island.

A two-individual deluxe overnight getaway offer incorporates a scenic helicopter journey from Auckland and a bottle of bubbly in your suite. The Lodge has a spacious visitor lounge, central courtyard, a Jacuzzi, sauna and heated infinity pool. Gourmand breakfast for two is included. This package deal is offered until finally September 30 with the alternative for two folks to journey in a Jet Turbine helicopter, at $1130pp, or a Robinson R44 helicopter for $995pp. Optional extras incorporate meal at a winery to wine tastings, spa treatments and massages.

Contact: Heletranz, (09) 415 3550 or e mail [email protected] The web page reserving sort is heletranz.co.nz



Picton: Seems awesome

The intriguing and picturesque Picton Mail Boat journey as a result of the Marlborough

Appears requires all around 4 hours, a charming way to investigate the waterways and

bays. There is an chance to go ashore and check out at Ship Cove, made well-known by Captain Cook and together the way, you are going to meet the pets who arrive to acquire their common titbits from the skipper. Departs MondaySaturday at 1.30pm. Use the code MAILBOAT2020 to obtain discounted $90 adult tickets when reserving. Kid’s tickets are $61.

Make contact with: Beachcomber Cruises on the waterfront in Picton, (03) 573-6175 or electronic mail business [email protected] or

beachcombercruises.co.nz



A huge many thanks for Wharekauhau luxurious lodge

A exclusive winter package deal has been designed to thank New Zealanders for their help of Wharekauhau Nation Estate in Wairarapa during the Covid-19 lockdown.

Obtainable to Oct 18, the deal, priced from $995 for every night for each few contains pre-dinner beverages and canapes, a 4-training course gourmet dinner and whole country breakfast, a complimentary choose-dwelling bottle of Lighthouse Gin, obtain to lodge facilities and mountaineering trails and a late 1pm checkout. There is certainly also a “Legends of Wine Weekend” on October 30-31, in collaboration with Mount Issue and Stonyridge Vineyards.

Get hold of: Wharekauhau, (06) 307 7581, e-mail [email protected] or ebook by means of your journey agent.

Convey holidays in Queenstown

The new 227-space Holiday Inn Categorical & Suites Queenstown opens to guests for the to start with time on Friday, July 10. In the centre of city, it has breathtaking views of Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables To celebrate the opening, reservations will be discounted by 10 for every cent two-grownup bookings get a complimentary “Express Begin Breakfast” and uncapped Wi-Fi accessibility.

Make contact with: holidayinnexpress.com

