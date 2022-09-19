Prince George and Princess Charlotte attend Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

King Charles IIIand three other children from Queen Elizabeth IIThe Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Harry and Meghan – and many others – will join them in the procession behind the Queen’s coffin at her funeral on Monday, according to Sunday’s order of service. A night at Buckingham Palace.

The funeral at Westminster Abbey in London, Set to start 6 a.m. Eastern time. At 10:30 p.m. local time, the mourning queue closed to new arrivals so all mourners had a chance to pay their respects before the funeral began.

The funeral will be official before Reverend Dr. David Howell, Dean of Westminster, and a sermon by Reverend Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, Buckingham Palace said. It will also include many readings, hymns and prayers.

About 500 members of the royal family, heads of state and heads of government from all over the world were invited. President Biden arrived in London on Saturday before the funeral.

From left, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William watch the Platinum Jubilee Contest in London on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in the last four days of celebrations marking the Platinum Jubilee. Chris Jackson / AFP



The funeral procession will include King Charles III He walks beside his wife Camilla, Queen Consort; Anne, the Princess Royal, and her husband, Vice-Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence, followed. They will be followed by Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and then Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forever and his wife Sophie.

The Queen’s sons Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, and then two of their children, Prince George, 9, and Princess Charlotte, 7, were succeeded. William and Catherine’s younger son, 4-year-old Prince Louis, was not included in the service arrangement and likely will not attend the funeral.

Behind them will be Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, followed by Queen Elizabeth’s nephew David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowden and Peter Phillips. They will be followed by the Duke of Gloucester, followed by Prince Michel of Kent and the Duke of Kent.

Queen Elizabeth’s four other grandchildren Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Lady Louise Windsor, James and Viscount Severn – were not included in the service order. On Saturday, all eight of her grandchildren stood behind her coffin.

Prior to the service, the monastery’s tenor bell will be run once a minute for 96 minutes to celebrate each year of the Queen’s life.

While the Queen’s coffin is being transported to the Abbey, “Camels” – verses from the Bible – will be sung by the choirs of the Abbey, Chapel Royal and St James’s Palace.

Hoyle will deliver “The Giving,” a kind of preface, followed by a hymn and “First Lesson,” another piece of the Bible, which Patricia Scotland, the Commonwealth Secretary General, will read.

The abbey’s choir will sing Psalm 42, then newly appointed British Prime Minister Elizabeth Truss reads “Lesson Two,” another part of the Bible.

Then he delivers and fulfills the sermon.

The monastery choir will sing two more songs, there will be a prayer, and then the funeral will conclude with Welby giving praise and Howell blessing.

The Queen’s casket will then be removed from the Abbey and carried in procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park Corner, before being taken to St.

The Queen will be buried at Windsor Castle on Monday night in a private family ceremony.

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving in the history of the British monarchy, He passed away on September 8.

The United Kingdom has not buried its King since the Queen’s father, King George VI, in 1952, who was erected in St George’s Chapel.

Many people wait at a crossroads outside the Palace of Westminster to catch a glimpse of the upcoming state guests who want to visit Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin in Westminster Hall. Christian Charisios / Alliance Image / Getty Images



The 1,000-year-old abbey has been the site of royal coronations for hundreds of years, including the Queen in 1953, and is also where she married Prince Philip in 1947. The funeral of Queen Elizabeth II’s mother was held there in 2002, but there was no funeral One of the kings since the eighteenth century.

Meanwhile, King Charles III issued a statement on Sunday thanking “those countless who have given such support and comfort to my family and myself at this time of grief.”

“Over the past 10 days, my wife and I have been deeply moved by the many messages of condolences and support we have received from this country and around the world,” the statement read.