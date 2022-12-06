Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of stalking the press

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle allegedly used a photo of V The new trailer for their documentary that they themselves agreed to take them while suggesting that the press was violating their privacy.

The latest teaser for the highly anticipated Netflix documentary series showed a photographer taking a picture of Harry, Markle and their young son Archie from a balcony at Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s residence in South Africa in 2019 as they were on a state tour.

Although the shot appeared to be intrusive, it was in fact taken by a photographer who was part of an accredited press group at Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s home.

“This image used by Netflix, Harry and Meghan to imply press interference is a complete farce,” said British royal correspondent Robert Jobson. He tweeted on Monday. “It was taken from an approved pool at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town. There were only 3 people in this approved position. H&M approved the situation. I was there.”

An accredited photographer captured a photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with baby Archie in South Africa.

Then Jobson tweet a photo Former royals introduce then-baby Archie to the Archbishop.

“This shot I took from the same approved pool site on my iPhone was taken at Archbishop Tutu’s residence in Cape Town,” he wrote alongside the photo. “There was no intrusion. I was part of the 3-person UK Palace pool. No one else was allowed in and we shared words and pictures with the UK media.”

A “royal rota” of journalists is usually invited to join the royal family on state visits and foreign tours. Often during these trips, only one or two reporters and photographers will be invited to join in certain meetings – as is the case with Archbishop Tutu. Then they send their reports to fellow journalists.

Royal ITV Editor commented Chris ShipHere Robert Jobson is making a valid point. Shooting Archie at Archbishop Tutu’s residence was very controlled.

Another clip shows a distraught Harry sitting near a pregnant Markle. Netflix

The ITN Productions camera shooting the Sussex Africa documentary was there with their permission. He was not a media drunk. They’ve talked to Tom Bradby inside.”

The use of the image comes after the image used by the paparazzi was revealed in the first jest, Released last week, it was in fact Taken in the official “Harry Potter” the first show.

As The Sun reported, paparazzi were really pointing their cameras at the all-star cast of “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” in London. The ceremony took place in 2011, five years before the Prince and the former “Suits” actress met in 2016.

Clips from the latest trailer also show the former royals back in a happier time. Netflix

A brief clip from the latest trailer also showed paparazzi walking around a court in the UK – where last December British character Katie Price appeared to be sentenced to drink-driving.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself,” Harry said while showing the footage.

Another clip showed paparazzi crowding around a car as Markle claimed the royal family would never protect her. Then it cut to a picture of Meghan dipping her eyes, apparently in tears.

The first trailer for the doc received criticism for using paparazzi footage from the “Harry Potter” premiere. Netflix

But Markle has not been followed up. The photo used is actually President Trump’s former attorney Michael Cohen leaving his apartment in New York in 2019.

Netflix and director Liz Garbus did not respond to our requests for comment.

Also in a recent preview, the couple slammed the “family hierarchy,” claiming that insiders had “leaked and planted” stories about them.

They describe royal life as a “dirty game”, and use camera footage of Princess Diana and Kate talking about the “pain and suffering of the women who marry into this institution”.

As we revealed, the show The premiere will take place Thursday, December 8th with three episodes, and three more the following week.