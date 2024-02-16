Prince Harry breaks silence about King Charles' cancer diagnosis during an interview with GMA.

entertainment

Prince Harry broke his silence on Friday after his estranged father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer.

Stock struggle

Prince Harry broke his silence on Friday after his estranged father, King Charles, was diagnosed with cancer.

In an interview with “Good Morning America,” the Duke of Sussex said he “loves his family” and is “grateful” to be able to visit his sick father.

“Look, I love my family,” the 39-year-old father of two told host Will Reeve on Friday. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that.”

In an interview with Good Morning America, the Duke of Sussex said he “loved his family” and was “grateful” to be able to visit his sick father. GMA/ABC

“Look, I love my family,” the father of two said. “The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see him and spend any time with him, I'm grateful for that.” GMA/ABC

When asked if his father's diagnosis could have a “reunion effect” on his family, Harry said: “Absolutely. Yes I'm sure.”

“Through all of this [Invictus] Families I see on a daily basis the strength of the family unit coming together. “I think any disease, any illness brings families together,” he added.

Harry and wife Meghan Markle are currently in Canada, where they spent Valentine's Day together earlier this week at the 2025 Invictus Games winter training camp.

The couple were seen braving the freezing temperatures in Whistler, where Harry tried his hand at a range of winter sports including snowboarding.

Their escape to Canada is being filmed by a 'GMA' film crew, who are said to be working on a section related to the Invictus Games.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, are currently in Canada attending the winter training camp for the 2025 Invictus Games. Stock struggle

On Wednesday, Reeve joined the Sussexes on their snowy adventure where he spoke with the Duke about “his life today with Meghan, how his father is doing, and his passion for supporting wounded warriors,” the teaser said.

Harry's interview comes just days after his ailing father returned to London to undergo further cancer treatment.

The 75-year-old royal revealed his cancer diagnosis on February 5, and has since begun outpatient treatment.

The 75-year-old royal revealed his cancer diagnosis on February 5, and has since begun outpatient treatment. wireframe,

Over the weekend, Charles broke his silence on the shocking diagnosis, thanking the public for the support he has received since the news broke.

Such thoughts are “the greatest consolation and encouragement,” Charles said.

He said in a statement: “It is equally encouraging to hear how sharing my diagnosis has helped enhance public understanding and highlight the work of all those organizations who support cancer patients and their families across the UK and the wider world.”

The Duke of Sussex visited his sick father in London last week. news/mega license

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is a result of my personal experience.”

The palace revealed Charles' diagnosis after he underwent surgery for an enlarged prostate and doctors discovered a “separate issue of concern” that required treatment.

Buckingham Palace later clarified that the cancer was not prostate cancer.

It is reported that Harry spoke to his father for only 45 minutes before boarding the flight home. Paul/AFP via Getty Images

King Harry's diagnosis prompted him to make an urgent flight from Los Angeles Airport to London last week, where he remained home for only 24 hours.

The Duke is said to have stayed in a hotel during his trip to London, rather than staying with his family at any of their royal residences spread across the country.

He reportedly spoke to his father for just 45 minutes before boarding a flight back to his home in Montecito, California, to be reunited with Markle and their two children.



