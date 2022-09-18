Prince Harry, in uniform, reunited with Prince William in Vigil for Queen

He might be in the humble sixth place in line for the throne, but all eyes were on Prince Harry This afternoon he and his brother William gathered together to lead a vigil for the Queen’s eight grandchildren at her coffin on Saturday afternoon.

The gesture represents a gender-blind update on the so-called Night of the Princes established after the death of George VI, and was the palace’s latest effort to show unity between the brothers.

In what has been widely interpreted as an attempt to show that Harry was not mistreated by the Crown, he He was allowed to wear his military uniform Although not an active member of the Services.

Harry was initially told that he would not be allowed to wear a uniform to any of the surrounding events Grandmother’s deathBut the rules were modified on Friday to allow him to wear the vigil uniform. He is expected to wear a morning suit for the Queen’s state funeral on Monday.

Legally in the UK, only members of the armed forces who are on duty are allowed to wear a uniform, but exceptions can be made.

However, the Palace was resolute in not suggesting that such a passage would extend to Harry, who eventually issued a statement that seemed to reluctantly accept this fact and draw a line under it. The statement read: “Prince Harry will wear his morning suit throughout events in honor of his grandmother. His military service contract has not been determined by the uniform he is wearing and we respectfully request that the focus remain on the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.”

Inevitable questions will now be asked about why Harry, who has seen active duty in Afghanistan, could not wear the uniform on Monday.

Harry and William are joined by the Queen’s six other grandchildren. Andrew’s children Beatrice and Eugenie, Anne’s children, Zara and Peter, and Edward’s children, Lady Louise and Viscount James.

In somewhat surreal scenes, the audience, many of whom looked disheveled after facing 15-hour queues to see the coffin and pay a salute, continued to advance while the grandchildren held a 15-minute vigil.

Harry looked sullen as he stood depressed, his head bowed.

He and William stood on both ends of the coffin facing outward. None of the grandchildren made eye contact with anyone else during the vigil or as they entered and exited Westminster Hall.

Royal biographer and writer Christopher Andersen He told The Daily Beast: ‘Harry admitted that when he walked behind his mother’s coffin – through a ‘tunnel of grief’ as Early Spencer called it – he wondered why people were crying in the streets when they never knew Diana. Harry has also previously said that just being in London is ` ‘Exciting’, so in the sense that he will suffer from PTSD symptoms over the next few days. It will be more difficult for William and Harry than people might imagine, because, on a certain level, they are going to live the tragic death of their mother and its consequences.”

Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement shortly before the vigil began in the form of a letter to “Grannie”.

“You were our mothers, our guide, our loving hand on our back guiding us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish these lessons and memories forever. Now dear Grannie, all we want to say is thank you. Thank you for making us laugh, for including us in it, for picking heather. And the berries, and the soldiers’ walks, and our shaynas, and the comfort, and the joy. You, being you, will never know the impact you’ve had on our family and on so many people around the world.”