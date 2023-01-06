Prince Harry says William was “boiling” after King Charles’ team planted stories about Kate and the kids

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan undoubtedly became royal targets of bad press upon their marriage, but they weren’t the only ones to fall victim to it.Dirty game“This is the role of the royal family’s rival press.

in a his new diary, additionalAnd the The Duke of Sussex reveals that at one point, his father King Charles III’s communications team planted negative stories about Princess Catherine, her children, and Will in an attempt to get good pressure on him and Camilla.

According to an extract he obtained us weeklyHarry wrote that his conversation with William began with the future king “very upset” and “talking too fast”.

“Teat,” William reportedly said to Harry, “They did this to me one last time,” speaking of their father’s communications department targeting them. He added that he “wouldn’t take it anymore”.

indicating that The same thing has been done For him and his wife, Meghan, Harry agreed to Charles having a showdown with William.

“Pa immediately got upset. He started screaming that Willie was paranoid. We were both,” Harry wrote. “Just because we were getting bad press, and he was getting better, that doesn’t mean his crew was behind it.”

Harry says he and William had “evidence” from reporters that Charles’ team was behind the negative coverage, but their father still denies it.

Although not much came of the conversation with the King, Harry shared that it felt like a temporary win for his relationship with William, as they acted as a team again. But the Prince of Wales Harry says: I didn’t feel the same.

In the blink of an eye, everything changed His anger is on me,” he is writing.

in his Netflix series, Harry and MeganAnd the Harry says that he and his brother promised each other that they would never act like their father and bar each other with press houses, but William didn’t keep his promise.

“I would much rather be trashed in the press than play with this game or this business. And to see my brother’s office transcribe the same thing we both promised we both would never do,” Harry says In the doc, “That was heartbreaking.”

