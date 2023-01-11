Prince Harry tells Stephen Colbert the past few days have been ‘painful’ and ‘difficult’

Prince Harry gives his first live studio audience interview with Stephen Colbert Late Showa conversation broadcast this evening. The two talk about what was brought up Harry’s diary, was like.

Early on, Colbert and Harry talked about the leaks that had surfaced in the days leading up to his book’s release and how some aspects of additional It might make people feel uneasy, though, when the prince asks, “Are there veterans in the house tonight?” to little cheers in the audience.

“I think one of the most–” he begins, before cutting himself to say, “Look, I’m not going to lie, the last few days have been agonizing and challenging. Not being able to do anything about the leaks they’re referring to. Without a doubt, the most egregious lie they’ve told Is that I somehow bragged about how many people I killed in Afghanistan.”

Colbert agrees, saying he’s read this particular passage, and “there’s nothing to brag about.”

Harry says, “If I heard anyone bragging about that sort of thing, I’d get angry. But it’s a lie. And I hope, now that the book is published, people will be able to see the context. And it is — it’s really so upsetting and upsetting that they can get away with it.”

He adds, “My words are not serious. But the moral of my words was dangerous,” indicating how his writings are taken out of context.

in additionalHarry spends a lot of time writing about his military service, Especially his time in Afghanistan. However, the passage he refers to comes when he discusses death, and who killed them. He writes, “Most soldiers can’t tell you precisely how much death is in their ledger. In combat conditions, there is often a great deal of random shooting involved. But in the age of Apaches and laptops, everything you’ve done in two years has been recording rounds.” combat, and it’s time-stamped. I could always accurately say how many enemy combatants I’d killed. And I felt it crucial to never be ashamed of that number. Of the many things I learned in the military, accountability was near the top of the list. So, my number : twenty five “.

Harry continues, “It wasn’t the number that satisfied me. But it wasn’t the number that made me feel ashamed. Naturally, I would have preferred not to put that number on my military resume, in my mind, but by the same token, I would have preferred to live in a world where there are no There are two Taliban in it, a world without war. Even for practitioners of magical thinking sometimes, some facts cannot be changed.”

Scott Kowalchik/CBS

, which was released today and instantly grabbed the headlines. the The Royal Tell-all contains many amazing revelationsIncluding How Queen Camilla reportedly leaked stories about husband Harry and William And how Harry I found out about Queen Elizabeth’s death from the BBC.