Prince Harry was “embarrassed” by the presence of William and Kate at his and Meghan’s home

in his memoirs, additionalAnd Prince Harry talks at length about how different he is from him Brother of Prince Williamheir to the throne, were treated all their lives.

The title of the book is testament to this, a reference to the way Harry was always seen as a “reserve” by his father, King Charles III, and the establishment, while William was always given priority as the heir. This favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers’ royal homes.

in additionalA copy of which he obtained BAZAAR.com Before that January 10 issue– Harry remembers the first time he visited Prince William and Princess Kate’s refurbished home in Kensington Palace, Apartment 1A, and was instantly mortified by his and his wife’s home in Nottingham Cottage.

“The wallpaper, ceiling trim, and walnut bookshelves are full of volumes of muted colours, priceless works of art,” Harry wrote of the Wells house. It was “cool” and “like a museum,” he says.

Meanwhile, he and Megan decorate their less than luxurious cottage with furniture they bought on the former actress’ credit card. and in their Netflix docuseries, Harry and MeganAnd The Sussexes admit they did a lot of the manual labor – such as painting – themselves.

