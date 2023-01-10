January 10, 2023

Prince Harry was “embarrassed” by the presence of William and Kate at his and Meghan’s home

Roxanne Bacchus January 10, 2023

in his memoirs, additionalAnd Prince Harry talks at length about how different he is from him Brother of Prince Williamheir to the throne, were treated all their lives.

The title of the book is testament to this, a reference to the way Harry was always seen as a “reserve” by his father, King Charles III, and the establishment, while William was always given priority as the heir. This favoritism has been shown in many ways over the years, per Harry, including in the brothers’ royal homes.

in additionalA copy of which he obtained BAZAAR.com Before that January 10 issue– Harry remembers the first time he visited Prince William and Princess Kate’s refurbished home in Kensington Palace, Apartment 1A, and was instantly mortified by his and his wife’s home in Nottingham Cottage.

“The wallpaper, ceiling trim, and walnut bookshelves are full of volumes of muted colours, priceless works of art,” Harry wrote of the Wells house. It was “cool” and “like a museum,” he says.

LONDON, ENGLAND April 22 Prince William, Duke of Cambridge speaks to US President Barack Obama as Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speaks with First Lady of the United States Michelle Obama and Prince Harry in the Drawing Room of Apartment 1A Kensington Palace as they attend a gala dinner on April 22, 2016 In London, England The President and his wife are currently on a short visit to the UK where they have lunch with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle and later they will have dinner with Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Kensington Palace In Kensington Mr Obama visited 10 Downing Street This afternoon he held a joint press conference with UK Prime Minister David Cameron where he made his case for the UK to remain in the EU.

WPA pool//Getty Images

Meanwhile, he and Megan decorate their less than luxurious cottage with furniture they bought on the former actress’ credit card. and in their Netflix docuseries, Harry and MeganAnd The Sussexes admit they did a lot of the manual labor – such as painting – themselves.

Netflix Harry and Meghan

Netflix

Harry wrote, remembering their visit to Wales.

Netflix Harry and Meghan

Netflix

