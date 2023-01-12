Prince Harry’s diary begins with record sales

NEW YORK (AP) — No, the public never gets tired of hearing about Prince Harry . Spare parts sales They put the Duke of Sussex in disorderly company.

On Wednesday, Penguin Random House announced first-day sales of Harry’s Tell-All memoirs It topped 1.4 million copies, a record pace for a non-fiction film from a company that also publishes Barack and Michelle Obama, and whose movie “Became” needed a week to reach 1.4 million when it was released in 2018.

Spear’s sales figures include hardcover, audiobook, and e-book editions sold in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

“Spear” is the story of someone we may have thought we already knew, but now we can really understand Prince Harry through his own words, Gina Centrillo, president and publisher of the Random House Group, said in a statement.

“Given these extraordinary first-day sales, readers clearly agree, ‘Speer’ is a book that demands reading, and one that we are proud to publish.”

One of the most anticipated memoirs of recent times, Spear is Harry’s deeply personal and intimate story From his life in the royal family and his relationship with American actor Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex.

Michelle Obama’s memoir has since sold more than 15 million copies worldwide, and its sales have stalled over time in part due to very positive reviews. The verdict is mixed so far on Spear.

New York Times critic Alexandra Jacob called book , and its author, “all over the map—emotionally and physically”, sometimes “frank and funny” and other times consumed by Harry’s rage at the British press. In The Washington Post, Louis Bayard I found “reserve” to be “Good-natured, spiteful, humorous, self-righteous, self-critical, long-winded. More often than not, this is baffling.”