Prince William attends Taylor Swift’s Eras London show with kids: Report

The London Boy has arrived.

Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show at Wembley Stadium in London on Friday — and he brought along kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

"Nothing says happy 42nd birthday quite like taking the kids to see the @taylorswift13 #ErasTour concert," royal correspondent Roya Nikha

“Prince William celebrates his birthday tonight at Wembley Stadium with his children.”

Reports indicate that Lewis may have stayed home.

Hours earlier, the Royal Guard band played “Shake It Off” in front of Buckingham Palace to welcome the 34-year-old musician to the city. Her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs NFL player Travis Kelce, his brother Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law Kaylee Kelce also traveled across the pond to support her.

Swift has three shows in London from June 21-23. After Sunday, she will take a break before heading to Johan Cruyff Arena in Amsterdam, New Delhi, on July 4.

Meanwhile, Meghan Markle, Prince William’s estranged sister-in-law, attended Swift’s August 2023 tour in Los Angeles.

The future king has met the “Maroon” singer before. In 2013, he, Swift and Jon Bon Jovi performed “Livin’ on a Pray” during a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace.

“So, that must have been almost 10 years ago now — I can’t believe I’m actually telling this story,” Prince William said in an episode of the Time to Walk series on Apple Fitness+ in 2021. A charity fundraiser for Centrepoint, a charity for homeless young people that I am a huge fan of and have supported for many years. It’s an annual fundraiser, and I attended, and Jon Bon Jovi and Taylor Swift were at the event, which almost sent me into a panic mode as well.

“When I sat down to watch Jon Bon Jovi perform, I thought, ‘This is it. “My job is done. I’ll have dinner in a minute, and I might be able to strike up a conversation with some people. You know, I’m a little off duty now. I haven’t given much thought to what’s going to happen next,” he continued. “I sat next to Taylor Swift. It’s on my left. After John performs his first song, she stops and turns to me. She put her hand on my arm, looked into my eyes, and said: Come on, William. Let’s go and sing. “

He joked that he still didn’t know what “came to him” in his moment of obligation.

“Honestly, even now, I’m upset about what happened next, and I don’t understand why I gave up. But honestly, if Taylor Swift looked you in the eyes, touched your arm, and said, ‘Come with me.’ “…” I got up like a puppy and said, ” “Yes, well, that sounds like a great idea. ‘I’ll follow you,'” he gushed.

Prince William’s family outing on Friday comes nearly a week after they attended Trooping the Color celebrations in honor of King Charles’ birthday on June 15. The celebrations were the first time Kate Middleton had appeared in public since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

She joined the rest of the royal family and stood next to the king on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch the traditional military bridge. Last year, it was Prince William who stood by his father.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun that this position may have been a “gesture of solidarity and support”, as King Charles battles cancer.

“Let’s be honest. It was very stressful during the whole ceremony,” he said. “King Charles and the Princess of Wales knew full well that their every public move would be filmed.”

Expert Jodi James added: “Kate’s body language here showed the world what it means to be a royal: elegant, calm and stoic with not the slightest bit of self-pity or drama. Kate’s non-verbal messages seemed to indicate a smiling determination to reassure the public and her children and get on with the job.” .

The Princess of Wales sparkled, wearing a white Jenny Packham dress, with a black striped belt, decorated with a black and white bow for this occasion.

A day earlier, she announced that she would attend the ceremony.

"I'm making good progress, but as anyone who has been through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days,"

“Good days and bad days,” the 42-year-old said in a statement. “On those bad days you feel weak and tired and you have to give in to your body. But on the good days, when you feel strong, you want to make the most of feeling good.

"I'm looking forward to attending the King's Birthday Parade this weekend with my family

I hope to be doing some public speaking engagements over the summer, but I equally know that I'm not out of the woods yet,"

“I’m out of the woods yet,” she continued. “I’m learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. I take each day as it comes, listen to my body, and allow myself to take this much-needed time to heal.