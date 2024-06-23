Prince William, George and Charlotte attend Taylor Swift’s concert in London: “A wonderful evening”

Prince William finished his message Christmas celebrations By taking his two eldest children to Taylor Swift’s concert in London on Friday evening.

42 years old royalPrince George and Princess Charlotte joined thousands of fans at Wembley Stadium during the first night of the Eras Tour’s London leg.

Swift, 34, took a selfie with the three royals, as seen in the photo shared on the official social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“Thank you [Taylor Swift] “For a wonderful evening,” the posts said.

The singer also shared a separate selfie with the royal family which also included her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

She captioned the post, saying: “Happy Birthday M8! The London shows are off to a great start.”





According to Kensington Palace, the photos were taken before her concert. Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer, has remained at home with the youngest of the couple, Prince Louis.

Princess Kate has remained largely out of the public eye since her diagnosis was announced earlier this year. I made it First public appearance in months On June 15 at Color Parade Troops, the annual celebration that marks the official birthday of King Charles III. According to the palace, this event does not mean a return to public duties, as future engagements depend on when she feels able to do so and under the supervision of her medical team.

Kensington Palace has released a new photo of… William and his three children Friday to celebrate the future British monarch’s 42nd birthday.

The image included the message: “Happy birthday, Daddy, we all love you so much!” It was signed “Cx”, short for the Princess of Wales, often referred to as Princess Kate.

The palace said the photo was taken by Kate in southeast England in May.

Earlier on Friday, Swift was greeted by the Royal Guard in London when the band played “Shake It Off” in front of Buckingham Palace.





“I can’t stop, I won’t stop complaining,” the royal captioned a video of the performance on social media.

