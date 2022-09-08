The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge may be getting some peace – for a few hours a day at least.

Prince William and Kate Middleton smiled as they delivered Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on their first day of school on Wednesday.

The family of five at Lambrook School walked together to “settle down in the afternoon” to welcome new students and their families before the school year began.

Upon their arrival at the prestigious school in Berkshire, they were greeted by Principal Jonathan Perry.

Middleton, 40, wore a brown polka dot dress and a pair of tan heels while William, 40, looked polished in navy jeans and a matching jacket.

Their two sons matched in their new school uniform of blue shorts and a light blue shirt. Meanwhile, Charlotte, 7, looked picture perfect in a checkered blue and white dress and French braids.

The trio seemed confident as they took the strides to meet their teachers and future peers.

Last month, the family announced that all three children would be leave their schools In London after family Go to Windsor.

Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful Thomas Battersea George and Charlotte have had a happy start to their education since 2017 and 2019, respectively, and are happy to be a school for their three children sharing the same spirit and values,” their statement read.

In a statement of his own upon hearing the exciting news, Perry added: “We are delighted that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be joining us this coming September and we look forward to welcoming the family, as well as all of our new students, to our school community.”

News broke in June that William, Middleton and their children would be leaving London in order to “take on a much larger role in the royal family”.

A source told Page Six that the move would also allow Cambridge to be closer to the family – including Queen Elizabeth II.

“Catherine’s parents, Mike and Carol, are only a few miles away in Bucklebury village, while Catherine’s sister, Peppa, and her husband James, are looking for a new country house as well. All the Middleton family is very close and William loves them.”

So don’t be surprised if you see some royal relatives of the little one waiting in the after-school delivery ring.