Princess Kate shares a health update on cancer treatment, and announces her first public appearance in months

LONDON — Catherine, L Princess of WalesShe offered a rare health update on Friday, saying in a statement that she is still undergoing chemotherapy for an unknown form of cancer and that she has “a few more months” of treatment to go, but that she is making “good progress.” Princess Kate, as she is often known, also announced her first official step back into public life.

The Princess said in her statement, which she also said Posted on social mediaShe said that she will attend a huge military parade on Saturday with her family on the occasion of King Charles III’s birthday.

It was Kate He was diagnosed with cancer Earlier this year, she remained out of the public eye while undergoing chemotherapy, which she said in March was “preventive.” Without revealing more about her condition, her office said she would not return to public duties until she was cleared by her medical team.

she It was seen once, visited a farm store with her husband in early March, several weeks before her diagnosis was announced, but Saturday will be her first official public appearance since being hospitalized for abdominal surgery in January. During this procedure, cancer was discovered.

Kate said in her statement on Friday that she is “not out of the woods yet,” and that she has been “blown away by all the sweet messages of support and encouragement over the past two months. It has truly made the world of difference between William and I and has helped us through some difficult times.”

Kensington Palace in London published a new photo of Kate in conjunction with its statement on Friday, which it said was taken earlier in the week at the royal family’s home in Windsor, west of London.

“I’m making good progress, but as anyone who’s been through chemotherapy knows, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak and tired and have to give your body a rest. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to achieve Make the most of feeling good.”

Kate said she has been doing some work from home, and it is understood she will start doing more on days when she feels well enough to do so.

Kate I did not come The Colonel’s Review last Saturday, a formal dress rehearsal for the annual Color Band parade that marks the British monarch’s official birthday. Trooping the Colour, a tradition dating back to the 18th century, does not coincide with the King’s actual birth date, which for 75-year-old Charles is November.

Kate is an honorary colonel of the Irish Guards, and the military unit shared a message on social media in late May in which the princess sent her apologies in advance for missing the dress rehearsal.



“It remains a great honor to be your Colonel, and I am so sorry that I was not able to salute at this year’s Colonel’s Parade,” Kate wrote in the letter. “Please send my apologies to the entire regiment, but I hope to be able to represent you all again very soon.”

Kate’s father-in-law was King Charles III He was also diagnosed with an unspecified cancer Earlier this year and is undergoing treatment. He has returned to his public duties and said he will attend the Trooping of the Color parade, although he said he will ride in a wagon rather than horseback in the parade.

