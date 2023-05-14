May 14, 2023

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Princess Kate shocked Eurovision viewers with a surprising appearance playing the piano

Roxanne Bacchus May 14, 2023 2 min read

News

by Patrick Riley

May 13, 2023 | 8:31 p.m

Kate Middleton shocked viewers around the world on Saturday when she made a surprise cameo in the opening scene of the Eurovision grand finale, performing on the piano as part of a rendition of last year’s winning song from Ukraine.

The Princess of Wales played some opening bars to Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s song “Stefania” in a short 10-second performance at the start of the programme.

She wore a gorgeous blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings that belonged to the late Queen in the pre-recorded clip, According to the BBC.

The color of the dress was reportedly chosen to reflect the Ukrainian flag.

The performance was recorded earlier this month at the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle and was part of a performance that included contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings and Joss Stone.

The grand final event of Eurovision was expected to be watched by up to 160 million people worldwide.

This year, the competition, the 67th, was held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, after last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to host amid the ongoing war with Russia.

The brief appearance of the Princess of Wales shocked audiences.
Prince and Princess of Wales / Twitter

This is the first time in 25 years that the competition has been held in the UK.

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance at Eurovision in a Pre-recorded videojust days after Charles’s coronation.

See also  I am not the most beautiful person in the world

In the clip, which is only a few seconds long, Queen Camilla, in a royal blue dress, and King Charles, in a navy blue blazer and royal blue plaid tie, stand together backstage as people in elaborate costumes pass by.

Kate wore a dress and earrings that belonged to the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Prince and Princess of Wales / Twitter

Swedish singer Lorraine has been named the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time with her powerful ballad “Tattoo”.


load more…




https://nypost.com/2023/05/13/princess-kate-shocks-eurovision-viewers-with-surprise-piano-playing-cameo/?utm_source=url_sitebuttons&utm_medium=site%20buttons&utm_campaign=site%20buttons

Copy the share URL

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Eurovision 2023 live updates: What to expect at the Grand Final

May 13, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
5 min read

The Michelin Guide awards 3 stars to all of Tampa’s restaurants

May 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
3 min read

Jamie Foxx: what happened to the Hollywood star and why is he in the hospital?

May 12, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Princess Kate shocked Eurovision viewers with a surprising appearance playing the piano

May 14, 2023 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

Does home insurance cover meteorite damage? That’s what the experts say.

May 14, 2023 Cheryl Riley
1 min read

Sources – Suns fire coach Monty Williams after 4 seasons

May 14, 2023 Joy Love
4 min read

The capabilities of the Apple headset are said to exceed those of competing devices

May 14, 2023 Len Houle