Princess Kate shocked Eurovision viewers with a surprising appearance playing the piano

May 13, 2023 | 8:31 p.m

Kate Middletown surprised Eurovision viewers with a short clip of her playing the piano.

Prince and Princess of Wales / Twitter

Kate Middleton shocked viewers around the world on Saturday when she made a surprise cameo in the opening scene of the Eurovision grand finale, performing on the piano as part of a rendition of last year’s winning song from Ukraine.

The Princess of Wales played some opening bars to Ukrainian band Kalush Orchestra’s song “Stefania” in a short 10-second performance at the start of the programme.

She wore a gorgeous blue Jenny Packham dress and earrings that belonged to the late Queen in the pre-recorded clip, According to the BBC.

The color of the dress was reportedly chosen to reflect the Ukrainian flag.

The performance was recorded earlier this month at the Crimson Drawing Room of Windsor Castle and was part of a performance that included contributions from Lord Lloyd-Webber, Sam Ryder, Ms Banks, Ballet Black, Bolt Strings and Joss Stone.

The grand final event of Eurovision was expected to be watched by up to 160 million people worldwide.

This year, the competition, the 67th, was held at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, after last year’s winner Ukraine was unable to host amid the ongoing war with Russia.

This is the first time in 25 years that the competition has been held in the UK.

On Tuesday, King Charles and Queen Camilla made a surprise appearance at Eurovision in a Pre-recorded videojust days after Charles’s coronation.

In the clip, which is only a few seconds long, Queen Camilla, in a royal blue dress, and King Charles, in a navy blue blazer and royal blue plaid tie, stand together backstage as people in elaborate costumes pass by.

Swedish singer Lorraine has been named the winner of the Eurovision Song Contest for the second time with her powerful ballad “Tattoo”.





