Priyanka Chopra responds to Rosie O’Donnell’s public apology

Priyanka Chopra demanded ‘respect’ when she mistakenly called for a public apology from Rosie O’Donnell I thought Deepak Chopra was her father.

“I’ve never taken myself seriously thinking that everyone would know who I am or my business for that matter. But if I wanted to make a public apology for a very embarrassing private encounter, I think it’s best to spend the time searching my name on Google before doing so or even trying Communicate directly, the Quantico alum wrote in a statement posted to her Instagram story Wednesday.

“We all deserve to be respected for our unique personality and not to be referred to as ‘someone’ or ‘wife’ in particular in a sincere apology,” she continued. “If we learn to respect our differences in an authentic way, the world in which we raise our children will be amazing.”

In a final blow, Priyanka added, “Note – like I said before, not all Chopra is [sic] She is associated with the great Deepak, just like not every Smith [sic] Associated with the legend Will Smith.”

Priyanka responded to O’Donnell’s apology in her Instagram Story post on Wednesday. Priyankachobra / Instagram

O’Donnell, 59, was reprimanded by netizens earlier this week after sharing how she assumed Deepak, 75, was Priyanka’s father during a previous tour with the former Bollywood star, 39, and her husband Nick Jonas, at Nobu Malibu.

I said, ‘Hey, Nick Jonas. You’ve been great at ‘Kingdom’ and ‘Hello, [Priyanka]. I know your father. She said, “You do? Who’s my dad? Remember O’Donnell, I’m like Deepak In a TikTok video. She’s like, ‘No, and Chopra is a common name. “…I felt so embarrassed.”

The former co-host of “The View” then said, “To Nick Jonas, I apologize, and to Chopra’s wife, I apologize as well.”

Deepak Chopra is an Indian-born author and advocate of alternative medicine. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Like Priyanka, many netizens objected to O’Donnell’s apology, criticizing her for not referring to the actress by name.

The former talk show host then issued a second apology after criticizing him for the mistake.

“People thought she was rude. She wasn’t rude. It was just awkward. I’m sure she’s sick of it. I’m sure I’m not the only one. According to the comments, a lot of people thought so too, but apparently she’s a very well known and more famous actress than he is. , like people said it. So I’m sure it sounded strange to her, at first,” said O’Donnell.

Priyanka and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018. NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

She added, “Anyway, Priyanka is her name. Priyanka. I hope I say it correctly. I just want to apologize to her and everyone who thinks that’s really inappropriate for me. Sorry, sometimes I do. I did that at Nobu.”

Priyanka’s father, Dr. Ashok Chopra, passed away in June 2013. Meanwhile, Deepak has two children, both of whom are from Priyanka. His children are author Mallika Chopra, 50, and director Gotham Chopra, 47.