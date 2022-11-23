Pro-Russian officials have announced a drone strike in Crimea.

Find all of our live #UKRAINE here

: The World Bank announces an additional 4.5 billion dollars (4.37 billion euros) in support of Ukraine. “To keep essential services and government running”. This support should enable kyiv “Salary of Hospital, Government and School Employees, as well as Pension, Government Servant Salary and Social Assistance Schemes”The company explained in a press release.

: It’s 8 PM and here’s the gist of the news:

• The public prosecutor of Arras (Pas-de-Calais) announced that an investigation into murder and kidnapping has been opened after the death of a tax official. Here it is What do we know about this case?.

• France enters this World Cup against Australia. A meeting followed here.

• “We are on the brink of civil war”MP Estelle Yusufah warned Violence has rocked Mayotte in recent days. For his part, Mamoudzou talks about the mayor “Terrorism” and calls for the mobilization of the army.

• After several articles were published about his ex-wife, Eric Ciotti defends himself. Nice’s elected representative confirms “These works have always been fully utilized, are familiar to all and are fully consistent with his university training.”.

• The Russian-controlled Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea was targeted by a drone strike today, Kremlin-backed officials announced. Follow our life.

: Ukraine’s peninsula of Crimea, controlled by Russia, was targeted by a drone strike today, Kremlin-backed officials announced. “Our air defense forces are working now.” Governor Mikhail Rasvozhayev explained.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, who visited Moscow, expressed a united front against Moscow.“Yankee Empire”America described by Havana’s strongest“Common Enemy”. Diaz-Canel is one of the few foreign leaders to travel to Russia since the Russian offensive against Ukraine began, drawing worldwide condemnation.

: It’s time for our update on news:

• Security forces raided a monastery in Kiev suspected of links to Russia. Follow our life.

• Tick tock, tick tock… Only two hours to go before France enter the race. Meeting in the meantime Mexico and Poland are still tied (0-0)..

: Gazprom has threatened to cut gas supplies to Moldova. Questionable: The Russian giant accuses Ukraine of siphoning gas intended for the country through a gas pipeline that runs through its territory. According to Gazprom, Kyiv illegally stockpiled 52.5 million cubic meters of gas in November. “violation” A portion of the distributions shall be used for its own purposes. An assertion denied by the Ukrainian gas operator.

: The land is located at the tip of the left bank of the Dnieper, at the tip of Kinborn, in southern Ukraine, authorities said. “We have three locations [à reprendre] On the Kinborne Peninsula” Prior to the complete liberation of the Mikolaiv region (south), regional governor Vitaly Kim said.

: Russian comedians “Vovan” and “Lexus” I was able to reach Polish President Andrzej Duda by phone, playing Emmanuel Macron. The conversation took place on November 15, the day a projectile killed two people in Polish territory. “Tuda bluntly stated that he was acting with extreme caution and did not want a war with Russia.”Writing In Telegram A show specializing in phone pranks. However, the latter did not attack the Kremlin.

: “There are bombs, but no one will submit to us anymore.” Ten days after the liberation of Kherson, which had been occupied by Russian troops for eight months, the people again faced Russian bombing. But they don’t want to be pressured or intimidated. On-site reporting by Maureen Mercier. (IHOR TKACHOV/AFP)

: Locations and infrastructure in the region are frequently under fire, often fatally, attributed to Moscow by the Ukrainian military. Even so, the governor announced yesterday that a line of forts would be constructed along the border, without specifying its length or location.

: Three people were killed in explosions in the Russian region of Belgorod, which borders Ukraine, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Kladkov, announced in a Telegram.

: Ukraine’s state prosecutor’s office has launched an investigation following the release of a video purporting to show the killing of captured Russian soldiers by the Ukrainian military. Some Russian soldiers opened fire, forcing the Ukrainians to retaliate, said presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak, quoted by Zerkalo media, which said it had a full recording of the scene.