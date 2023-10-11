Producer Teases Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling Their Film Will ‘Do True to the Franchise’ – Deadline

Viktor Zimanovich/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Josie McNamara teases Ocean 11 A prequel film is currently in the works and is set to star Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, reuniting the film. Barbie Stars in a new movie.

“They’re great together. More projects even outside of that that we can do would be great,” McNamara said. Gaming Radar At the BFI London Film Festival during Saltburn Red carpet.

Regarding the actual premise of the film, McNamara kept mum but teased that the film would “do right by the franchise.”

“I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do the right thing with the franchise,” McNamara said. “I’m excited for people to try it when it’s ready.”

The film has been in “active development” since last year with Carrie Solomon writing the prequel set in 1960s Europe. Robbie and Tom Ackerley will produce LuckyChap, alongside Roach and Michelle Graham for Everyman Pictures. LuckyChap’s Gary Ross, Olivia Milch and Josie McNamara will executive produce alongside Village Roadshow, which may also co-finance the pic.

the Ocean The franchise was launched by Steven Soderbergh in 2001 and based on the 1960 pic Rat Pack. George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Matt Damon, and Julia Roberts starred in the film, which eventually grossed more than $450 million worldwide. Titled sequel In Ocean XII It will be released in 2004 followed by Thirteen oceans In 2007. In 2018, Ocean 8 It was released with a female-centric cast, including Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkafina, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna.