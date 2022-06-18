Production on Netflix has halted ‘The Chosen’ after two actors died and six were injured in an accident – Deadline

June 19, 2022

Production on Netflix has halted 'The Chosen' after two actors died and six were injured in an accident

June 18, 2022

Modernization: More details have emerged about the accident that killed two actors and injured six crew members in Mexico while filming Netflix series the chosen.

Production of the series has been paused by Redrum, the company that manages filming. The accident occurred when the victims were on their way to the local airport on June 16. The injured staff members are in stable condition.

Netflix has yet to comment on the incident.

earlier: Crew members were in a truck when it crashed and overturned in an accident near the filming of the Netflix series the chosen.

Officials said the accident killed two actors and injured six other crew members. The victims were not initially identified. The Baja California Department of Culture later stated that Raimundo Gardoño Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar were dead.

The accident occurred on a desert road near Molege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

The crew was filming near Santa Rosalia.

the chosen The series revolves around a 12-year-old boy who discovers that he is the returning Jesus Christ, destined to save humanity. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

The series is being filmed by an unidentified independent production company. Officials did not have any information on whether production would be affected by the accident.

