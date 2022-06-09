Letter from San Francisco

San Francisco attorney Chesa Poutin on the evening of June 7, 2022 in San Francisco. GABRIELLE LURIE / AP

Is the country’s progressive capital, San Francisco, leaning to the right? In a city with only 7% of Republican voters, The District Attorney Has been “Reminded”, Tuesday, June 7, by a clear majority of voters in a poll followed enthusiastically across the country. Chesa Boudin is a victim of increasing crime – real in some genres of crime, imaginary in others. A taste of what awaits many Democratic candidates in the November elections, security is emerging as a major campaign issue.

Since she was elected in 2020, 41-year-old Sesa Poutin has been one of the Trump right’s favorite targets, which has made her a consistent bearer for progressive lawyers and supporters of criminal justice reform. The head of the Office of the Public Defenders in San Francisco was rated as a foreigner on local microbes, and he was elected by a very narrow majority (2,825 votes). The Democratic establishment did not support his candidacy for office, which was intended to protect rather than repress.

On the other hand, the media was curious about the extraordinary life of the son of anti-organization militants who went to the side of strengthening law and order; With the exception of the Conservative chain Fox News, Venezuela has retained its final course for the presidency, mainly under Hugo Chavez.

Promises fulfilled

Sesa was 14 months old when his parents left him one day in New York in 1981 with a day caregiver. Members of the anti-imperialist group Weather Underground, David Gilbert and Kathy Boudin were arrested for a robbery that killed three people, including two police officers. The child was raised in Chicago by two other figures in the movement, academics Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dorn.

After forty years in custody, his father, David Gilbert, benefited from his release from prison; He was released from prison at the end of December 2021. Kathy Bowdin, a descendant of long-standing left-wing magistrates – who backed her father Fidel Castro – was behind bars for twenty years before being released in 2003. Sesa studied law at Yale and was later selected for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship in Oxford. From a young age, he had noticed that he was the only white man standing in line for the prison visit room. He vowed to himself to try to address the racial injustices within the popularly themed justice system of a progressive city.

