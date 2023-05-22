Prorussians announce start of demining of Bagmouth, Wagner Group says withdrawal by June 1, Kiev not confirming loss of city

“The battle for the city of Bagmouth continues,” say Ukrainian civil servants

The Ukrainian military says it is launching a counter-offensive in the devastated city of Baghmoud, which Kyiv denies it has captured by Moscow.

Evgueni Prigojine, head of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, was among the frontrunners in the fight, the Russian Defense Ministry later confirmed on Saturday. “Absolute Liberation” Bakhmaut is a mining town in eastern Ukraine and the epicenter of the longest and deadliest battle of the war, which began in February 2022. But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who was in Japan for the G7 summit, made the promise on Sunday. “not busy” After a series of vague reports about the situation there, by Russian troops.

“There is nothing in this place (…) Ruins and many dead Russians”, he began, it seemed that Bagmouth would only be a pyrrhic victory for the Russians. The president also drew parallels between the devastation caused by the fighting at Bagmouth and the 1945 atomic bombing of Hiroshima by the United States, which killed an estimated 140,000 people. “I can honestly say that the photos of destroyed Hiroshima remind me of Bachmouth. There is nothing alive, all the buildings have been destroyed. (…) Complete and utter destruction. »

Ukrainian ground forces commander Oleksandr Chirsky said his troops now control only a fraction of the area. “unimportant” of Bakhmout, while “go ahead” On the north and south sides of the city.

According to Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar, Kiev forces are present “somewhat surrounded” Bagmouth thanks their recent advance on these sides held by regular Russian troops, which according to him “very difficult” Russian presence in the city. He reiterated that Ukrainian defenders in Pakmut were still in control “CERTAIN INDUSTRIAL FACILITIES AND INFRASTRUCTURE”.

Serhiy Tserevaty, spokesman for the Ukrainian military in the east, said on Sunday evening that his forces were carrying out counterattacks in and around Bakhmoud. Russian forces "They're trying to capture the entire city. Our units are guarding several buildings and several fortifications in the southwest [de Bakhmout] » He said on national television.