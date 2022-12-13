December 13, 2022

Prosecutor Says Eva Kylie Didn’t Receive Bribes From Qatar

Rusty Knowles December 13, 2022 2 min read

“I don’t know if the money was found or how much was found,” assures the lawyer of the Greek vice-president of the European Parliament.

AdvocateEva KylieThe Greek Vice-President of the European Parliament was jailed Suspicions of corruptionHe promised on Tuesday that he had not accepted anything “Qatar bribery“. “Her position is that she is innocent. She had nothing to do with Qatari bribes“, lawyer Michalis Dimitrakopoulos said on the Greek private channel Open TV.

Asked if the money was found at his client’s home, the lawyer said: “I neither confirm nor deny, there is confidentiality. I don’t know if the money was received or how much“. The European Parliament was shaken Allegation of corruption Eva Kylie, a 44-year-old socialist and one of the company’s 14 vice-presidents, was arrested in Brussels on Friday.

“Attack” on Democracy

He is suspected of being paid by Qatar to protect the interests of the emirate, which is currently hosting the FIFA World Cup. Spectacular sums of money were seized during 20 raids conducted until Monday evening, including 600,000 euros at the home of one of the suspects, the Belgian federal prosecutor’s office said. Three others, including his companion, were jailed in the investigation, while his father, who was arrested on Friday, was released.

See more – Corruption suspicions: “European democracy is under attack”, denounces the President of the European Parliament

If he wants to come back to Greece he is free“, noted Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, presented by the Greek media as one of Eva Kylie’s three lawyers. The president of the European Parliament, where Eva Kylie sits since 2014, called the matter a “attackAgainst democracy, Doha denied engaging in corrupt practices. The scandal sent a shock wave through Greece, where suspicions about business and corruption plague the country, leaving people fed up.

Many Greeks expressed their shame that this former TV presenter and Member of Parliament (Vouli) was involved in such a scandal. In Athens, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority froze all the assets of the dismissed MEP from the Socialist Party, Pazok and his relatives.

See also  France will lend 100 million euros to Kyiv "in the next few days".

