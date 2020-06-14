Provigo is one of the leading supermarket chains in the Canada region who were providing out the best products to their customers. We all know that many of the French people are actually living in the region of the Quebec, though there are many supermarkets being available in the region of Quebec, me being a French person who loves and buys French food always prefer Provigo over other ones because of certain reasons such as best products they provide to their customers, and mainly my family being a part of Provigo ever since we shifted to the Quebec region. And being a French-speaking person I always prefer and support Provigo.

Provigo as said above is one of the leading supermarket chains in the region of Canada actually are also known for providing flyers which consist of products at a discounted price and each week products on this list differ. It is owned by Loblaw Companies Limited

Provigo Flyers & Circulars

For our family it is always a kind of fun task for us because we are eagerly awaiting which products will come on this list, will it match up the list that we want to buy and there will also be a competition between me and my sister, sometimes we even bet on which products will come.

Provigo Flyer for my region

Since Provigo is mainly based in the Quebec region, they are providing out single flyers for all the 300 stores in the Quebec region, while its parent brand Loblaws is providing out flyers based on regions such as the West, Atlantic, Ontario.

And some of the famous cities such as Montreal, Gatineau, Kirkland, le Marche, LaSalle, st Jacques, Aylmer, lennoxville, Magog, Monkland, la Croix, Pierrefonds, Vaudreuil.

Provigo Weekly Flyer June 11 to June 17 – Click to View the Flyers

Get the Provigo Next Week Flyers prior on Greatest Flyers. Normally the flyers come between Thursday to Wednesday.

Save More at the Provigo

Provigo provides lots of options for us to save money in various ways actually and among them, we are gonna find out the best-proven ways to save your money

Of course, we all know there is not gonna be any better way than flyers for saving your money and we are also going to use the same flyers for saving.

Every week there is gonna be new pages, more discounts and more products on flyers.

So it will be better for you to prepare a day before the flyer arrives.

We at Greatest flyers update the flyers as early as possible so that you can make a list of things that need to be bought a day earlier so that you don’t need to rush on the flyer day.

Just make the list, go to the store and save money that’s it.

For more savings other than the flyers you can try the use of Gift Cards and Special Coupons.

About Provigo

Company Name Provigo Limited Company Type Subsidiary Headquarters Montreal,Quebec, Canada Official Website Official Website Apps Playstore



Apple Store



Started under the brand name of Couvrette & Provost in the year of 1969 where Antoine Turmel was the actual CEO of the Provigo during that time and actually the company has used three names based on their locations namely Provigain, Provibec, Provipop.

Only after the year of 1980, it has become out into a single brand of Provigo, even after facing so many financial problems Provigo had finally become into a profitable one in the year of 1998 and that’s when Loblaws have purchased the provigo and added it to its inventory.

We are saying it as inventory because everyone knows how much of organisations are under the Loblaws and that’s why.

As far as now Provigo is actually having more than 300 stores all over the Quebec provinces actually, and under these stores, approximately 5700 employees are working there.

Other Special Discounts & offers

Every single person in this world will be having a special occasion and during those times they will be in a need to purchase lots of products, and that’s the time when people need real discounts. That’s why Provigo is happy in providing special discounts during those special occasions to help people actually.

Online Grocery Shopping

You have lots of benefits while doing Online shopping with Provigo, since Provigo is part of Loblaws you’ll be all the features same as like Loblaws, and if you order online you can get the fresh products same as like you’ll get if you do the shopping and also you can get PC optimum points with online shopping which you can spend next time during your shopping.

Most importantly the prices are the same as in the store even for online grocery shopping too. Enjoy Provigo Flyer this week.