PS Plus Essential Games for July 2024 Announced

As this month’s main addition, Borderlands 3 brings plenty of loot and shooting action to PS Plus Essential. It was first released on PS4 and then upgraded to PS5, and we received a rating of 8/10 on our website. Borderlands 3 review on PS4 He concluded: “Its mix of looting, shooting, and comedy makes for diverse gameplay sequences, deep and meaningful progression for players, and some laughs along the way. It won’t appeal to anyone who wasn’t a fan of previous iterations, but in doing so, Borderlands 3 sticks to what it does best.”

Among Us has been a multiplayer sensation for years, so most PS Plus Essential members should already be familiar with its concept. The game is available on PS5 and PS4, with full cross-play support. The PS5 version runs at 60fps at 4K resolution.

The NHL 24 ice hockey simulator rounds out the lineup for July 2024, which we found to be both a step forward and a step back in different areas compared to previous years. “Sports games are pretty predictable. From year to year, you’ll see a sweeping change or two and then a number of smaller tweaks, but beyond that, you’ll generally be playing the same game,” we concluded. . “By that logic, it’s really impressive how well EA Vancouver has managed to change this year given how quickly they’ve pivoted from one game to the next. What’s even less impressive is the implementation of said changes. Setting your own pass targets is a completely welcome inclusion and an exciting tease. The majority of the changes Others, especially the new screening system, leave much to be desired.

[source blog.playstation.com]