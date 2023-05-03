News of the impending PlayStation hardware has been leaking out for a while now, with reliable Tom Henderson noting that Sony has several projects in the works. The prospect of a PS5 Pro (launching next year, no less) seems to be the most exciting to us, though the PlayStation faithful seem to be divided on the issue.

Looks like we’ll get used to the idea better, as Henderson (until Commitment to a broad release schedule), which is something you wouldn’t do from behind a single source. Given its proven track record, and unequivocal language like “Insider Gaming can report with a degree of 100% certainty that a PlayStation 5 Pro is currently in development,” we’re counting our spare pennies just in case.

While details remain relatively sparse, Insider Gaming expects a PS5 Pro release in the fourth quarter of 2024. Furthermore, they understand that developer kits will be sent out to first-party developers like Naughty Dog and Insomniac within the coming months, with third-party developers receiving them. by the end of the year.

Convinced yet, or do you need more substantial evidence? Could we hear official confirmation at the rumored upcoming and equally mysterious May PlayStation Showcase? Dare to dream in the comments section below.