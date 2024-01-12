PS5 sales in Japan reach their highest level since 2004

Sony PlayStation 5 It's selling very well in Japan, according to new data showing it was the second best-selling console in the country last year, behind only the Nintendo Switch. What's even more impressive is that the PS5 has sold better than any PlayStation console ever sold since the PS2 in 2004. This is also an indication of how easy it is to sell Find the device in 2023 Compared to previous years.

According to sales data issued by Famitsu On January 12thThe best-selling console in Japan last year was the Switch, which is now six years old, by a wide margin. Nintendo's hybrid console sold just 4.06 million units in 2023 versus 4.8 million in 2022. So, a bit of a drop, but it's still hard to see this older console topping the chart with such a big number. As of now, lifetime Switch sales in Japan are approaching 32 million.

The Switch is followed by Sony's PS5, which sold 2.58 million units in 2023. While that may not be as large as the Switch, it's still a significant increase compared to total 2022 sales, which were just 1.15 million. Buying a PS5 is much easier than it has been in previous years, and the data seems to show that.

Sony's PS5 works fine, Microsoft's Xbox… not so much

Interestingly, Based on historical data, This is the best thing a PlayStation console has done in Japan since 2004. At the time, the PS2 was able to move around 2.59 million units. And then, PS2, PS3, and PSP I cannot Perfectly matches that high point.

As for Microsoft's Xbox Series Not much though. The Xbox Series Meanwhile, Sony's older PS4 sold another 73,292 units, or about half of what the new Xbox managed to sell. These numbers aren't great for Microsoft, but they get worse when compared to last year. In 2022, Xbox Series consoles sold 269,737 units.

Here are the top 10 games sold in Japan in 2023 according to Famitsu Data. And yes, they're all Switch games.

Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears (Switch)- 1,929,603 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Switch) – 1,549,401 Pikmin 4 – (Switch) 1,119,027 Pokemon Scarlet and Purple (Switch) – 907,432 (5,246,363) The world of Momotaro Dentetsu (Switch) – 795,681 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – (Switch) 617,223 (5,631,598) Kirby's Return to Dreamland Deluxe (Switch) – 514.581 Dragon Quest 3 Monsters: Prince of Darkness (Switch) – 510477 Splatoon 3 (Switch) – 503,312 (4,191,126) Super Mario RPG (Switch) – 447687

