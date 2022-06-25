June 25, 2022

PSA: PS Plus Extra Premium games removed from service are not yours to keep forever

Len Houle June 25, 2022
We recently reported on some of the games featured in PS Plus Extra And the PS Plus Premium this will be Leave the service fairly soon. This caused quite a bit of confusion, as many believed that the huge libraries of games in the new levels would be available forever, as long as you stay subscribed and download them on PS5 or PS4. To be perfectly clear, this is not the case.

If a game is removed from PS Plus Extra or Premium, it will no longer be available to play – even if you claim it.

Sony confirmed these details in a file PS Blog guide for the new PS Plusmaking the following statement: “Similar to PlayStation Now, if content is no longer shown on PlayStation Plus, you will not be able to access titles when they leave the service.”

As you say, PS Now worked on the same foundation. Once the game is taken out of the service, it becomes inaccessible even to those who have streamed or downloaded it. It’s exactly the same for PS Plus Extra and Premium.

but, PS Plus Essential’s Monthly games, as well as titles in the PS Plus collection, will still be available when they go out of service, as long as you add them to your library.

If you’re still not sure how to stack things up, we recommend keeping tabs on our list All PS Plus games. This page contains all the information you need about each game at all levels, including when to join and which ones Upcoming expiration dates. There is also more information about All three levels of PS Plus explained through the link.

