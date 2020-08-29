Publix Supermarket donating palates of power beverages to Ocala law enforcement

OCALA — Publix Grocery store at 303 SE 17th St. donated 4 palates or 5,300 bottles of Powerade drinks to the Ocala Police Department on Saturday early morning.

Employees at the grocery store told the Star-Banner the Marion County Sheriff’s Place of work and Ocala Fire Rescue officers had been lately presented palates of the well-liked drinks. They said hospitals, rehabilitation facilities and other individuals are in-line to acquire the electrical power drinks.

The effort is to help to start with responders as they proceed to be on the front traces in the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

