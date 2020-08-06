Publix to shut two GreenWise Marketplaces in South Carolina

Publix Super Markets options to close its two GreenWise Market place specialty outlets in South Carolina later on this thirty day period.

Publix on Thursday confirmed area news experiences that its GreenWise destinations in Mount Nice and Lexington, S.C., are scheduled to shut down at 7 p.m. on Aug. 29. The two GreenWise Marketplaces went into operation in 2019, with the 21,500-sq.-foot Mount Pleasant store opening on Might 23 and the 21,400-sq.-foot Lexington retailer opening on Dec. 4.

“We have created the complicated conclusion to close both equally GreenWise Marketplace spots in South Carolina. Each areas were acquisitions that fit our demands at the time of opening. Nevertheless, as our idea has evolved, the areas have place constraints (somewhere around 21,000 sq. toes) that will not suit our recent eyesight for GreenWise Markets,” Maria Brous, director of communications for Publix, mentioned in a statement. “We have shared this facts with our GreenWise associates, and we are giving to relocate associates to neighboring Publix places.”

The South Carolina store closings will not affect approaching GreenWise openings, which include a South Florida place slated to open up in the fourth quarter, according to Brous.

So considerably, Publix has declared three more GreenWise Markets, all in Florida. The Lakeland, Fla.-centered grocer said it options to open a GreenWise keep in Fort Lauderdale, nevertheless no timetable was announced, and two extra GreenWise spots in Tampa and St. Augustine in 2021.

Other than the two South Carolina shops, Publix at this time operates 7 other GreenWise Markets, located in Tallahassee, Lakeland, Boca Raton, Ponte Vedra and Odessa, Fla. Mountain Brook, Ala. and Marietta, Ga.

The very first GreenWise Market place, a 29,000-square-foot retail outlet, opened in Tallahassee, Fla., in Oct 2018. Aimed at “foodies” and folks adhering to healthful life, the little-structure idea presents home-built products and solutions like smoked meats and sausages, keep-ready foods and to-go food items (created with antibiotic-absolutely free meats and organic and natural cheeses, and like vegan possibilities) gourmet treats natural develop entire body treatment items normal natural vitamins and supplements and bulk merchandise. Together with regionally roasted espresso, beverage bar choices incorporate wine, area craft beer, kombucha, tea and smoothies. Prospects can consume or drink in the store’s seating place, at the beverage bar or do so as they shop.

Most a short while ago, Publix opened three new GreenWise destinations in June, which include the the 25,089-square-foot retail store in Marietta, Ga., and 25,147-square-foot outlets in Odessa and Nocatee (Ponte Vedra), Fla.

In general, Publix operates 1,252 merchants in Florida, Ga, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia.