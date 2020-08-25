Purchasers flock supermarkets amid rumours of an additional BVI lockdown

Amid rumours of one more impending lockdown in the British Virgin Islands, residents are now flocking area supermarkets.

The proof of this could be noticed in the parking whole lot of RiteWay Foodstuff Sector in Pasea on Monday, August 24.

The supermarket whole lot was packed with autos and its keep crowded with purchasers when BVI News frequented the locale this afternoon.

As the range of consumers grew more substantial, the grocery store had to introduce a managed entry system so as to avoid folks from moving into in droves.

Up to publication time, a very long and increasing queue of individuals have been observed outside the shop, waiting to enter.

It was a equivalent spectacle more than at OneMart Superstore in Purcell Estate as customers flocked the supermarket in anticipation of a lockdown.

Hrs just before any formal term

Federal government has not supplied any official word of a lockdown for the territory. Nevertheless, Overall health Minister Carvin Malone is scheduled to supply a community COVID-19 tackle at 9 pm tonight.

People have been on edge considering the fact that previous Wednesday pursuing the announcement of the territory’s twelfth COVID-19 situation who has no new vacation heritage and who seems to be a case of ‘community spread’ of unknown origin.

Two times immediately after that announcement, the BVI recorded nine new situations — the one major number of optimistic situations to be reported regionally over 24 hrs.

Given that it will be quite a few hrs right before any formal term from federal government authorities, general public fears have been heightened.

The territory has recorded 21 COVID-19 scenarios to day — 12 of which are lively. 8 have recovered and 1 has died.