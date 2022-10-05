October 5, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Putin hopes the military situation in the annexed territories will be “stabilised”…

Rusty Knowles October 5, 2022 1 min read
4:00 p.m.: Chechen leader Kadyrov promoted to general by Putin

Ramzan Kadyrov, the dictatorial leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, announced on Wednesday that he had been promoted to the rank of colonel general by President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow’s forces face a setback in Ukraine.

“The Russian President gave me the rank of Colonel General. The decree was issued (…) Vladimir Vladimirovich personally notified me and congratulated me,” Mr. Kadyrov wrote in a telegram, adding that he was “very grateful” for the “high appreciation” of (his) merits.

The rank of colonel-general is the third highest command rank in the Russian military hierarchy, behind army general and field marshal. Prior to this promotion, the Chechen leader had already served three terms as a general: the Internal Military Forces, the Police and the National Guard of Chechnya.

Mr. Kadyrov, criticized by international NGOs for severe human rights abuses in his republic, has been increasingly active since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Chechen factions, Mr. Kadyrov’s own fighters, including the notorious “Kadirovtsy”, are fighting there alongside Russian regular forces.

See also  According to Ukraine, at least 5,000 people died in Mariupol; Moscow wants to restrict access to its territory to citizens of "friendly" countries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

In Brazil, strong rallies for Lula and Bolsonaro ahead of the second round of presidential elections

October 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
7 min read

The major Jewish holiday began this Tuesday… Tables, Appearances and Rituals

October 5, 2022 Rusty Knowles
1 min read

In two weeks more than 200,000 people were mobilized into the Russian army …

October 4, 2022 Rusty Knowles

You may have missed

6 min read

Jeffrey Dahmer’s Netflix series revisits a painful past

October 5, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
4 min read

SpaceX and NASA will launch 3 astronauts and 1 astronaut to the International Space Station. Here’s everything you need to know

October 5, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

Week 5 Fantasy Football Rankings: Sleepers, Starts and Sits – Devin Singletary, Terry McLaurin & More

October 5, 2022 Joy Love
4 min read

Overwatch 2 servers live on long queues, suffer ‘massive DDoS’ attack

October 5, 2022 Len Houle