Putin hopes the military situation in the annexed territories will be “stabilised”…

4:00 p.m.: Chechen leader Kadyrov promoted to general by Putin

Ramzan Kadyrov, the dictatorial leader of the Russian republic of Chechnya, announced on Wednesday that he had been promoted to the rank of colonel general by President Vladimir Putin, as Moscow’s forces face a setback in Ukraine.

“The Russian President gave me the rank of Colonel General. The decree was issued (…) Vladimir Vladimirovich personally notified me and congratulated me,” Mr. Kadyrov wrote in a telegram, adding that he was “very grateful” for the “high appreciation” of (his) merits.

The rank of colonel-general is the third highest command rank in the Russian military hierarchy, behind army general and field marshal. Prior to this promotion, the Chechen leader had already served three terms as a general: the Internal Military Forces, the Police and the National Guard of Chechnya.

Mr. Kadyrov, criticized by international NGOs for severe human rights abuses in his republic, has been increasingly active since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine. Chechen factions, Mr. Kadyrov’s own fighters, including the notorious “Kadirovtsy”, are fighting there alongside Russian regular forces.