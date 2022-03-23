Putin will attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, despite calls for his exclusion over the Ukraine war

She said the G20 forum in Bali in October would focus on economic issues rather than the war in Ukraine, adding that she was aware of attempts to expel Russia from the world economic club.

The story continues below the ad

“Not only the G20, many organizations in the West are now trying to expel Russia,” Vorobyeva said. “The West’s reaction is wholly disproportionate.” She said Russia’s expulsion from the economic forum would make it difficult for countries to solve global “economic problems”.

On March 22, Ukrainian officials evacuated people from Mariupol and Russian forces violently dispersed protesters in Kherson. (Washington Post)

Vorobyeva also praised Indonesia’s “steadfast stance” and urged it not to stoop under Western pressure. Jakarta has long had close relations with Moscow, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told the Japanese news magazine recently. Nikki Asia He supports a ceasefire but sees economic sanctions as a bad tool.

Earlier this week, Polish Minister of Economic Development and Technology Piotr Nowak proposed excluding Russia from the G20 during a meeting with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, He told reporters.

The story continues below the ad

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, too Tuesday said: “On the issue of the G-20…we believe that it cannot be business as usual for Russia in international institutions and in the international community.”

“With regard to certain institutions and certain decisions, we would like to consult with our allies and consult with our partners in those institutions before making any further statements,” he said.

Russian membership in the Group of Eight, a smaller organization of the leading industrialized nations, was suspended after Putin’s annexation of Crimea in 2014. See also UN chief warns Ukraine war threatens global warming goals Climate crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov He said He announced on Wednesday that peace negotiations with Ukraine were continuing, but accused Ukraine of frequently changing its demands. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in one night Video Late on Tuesday he said the negotiations had been “very tough”.

The story continues below the ad

Lavrov did not directly address the G-20 issue but said Russia needed to make sure it “never again finds itself” economically dependent on a Western partner who “wakes up in a bad mood”.

He argued that Russia required equal treatment and that the war sharpened Russia’s “clarity”, leading it to end future dependence on the West. And Lavrov added: “If they want to cooperate, of course, we will not be ashamed of this, if it is on an equal footing, and in our favor.”

However, any move to exclude Russia from the forum could be vetoed by other countries. China on Wednesday described Russia as an “important member” of the Group of Twenty.

“No member has the right to remove another country as a member. The G20 should implement true multilateralism and strengthen unity and cooperation,” said Wang Wenbin, a spokesman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Tell reporters.

In Europe, where President Biden is Traveling this week German Chancellor is likely to announce a new set of sanctions against Russia Olaf Schulze He said the members of the Group of Twenty will have to make a decision on the issue, but the priority remains to focus on bringing peace.

The story continues below the ad See also Queen Elizabeth tests positive for Covid-19

When it comes to the question of how to proceed in the WTO [World Trade Organization] And the Group of Twenty, it is necessary to discuss this issue with the participating countries and not take an individual decision,” said Schulze, according to to Reuters.

“Obviously we are busy with something other than getting together in such meetings. We desperately need a ceasefire.”