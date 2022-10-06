Putin’s advocate Yevgeny Satanovsky says he penned a ‘kill list’ of Western officials on Russian state TV

The fateful Russian invasion Ukraine disintegrates at the seams, and The Kremlin’s chief advocate break up with him. In the absence of good news from the front, the Putin regime is promoting other ideas about how to deal with self-disaster.

The eminent experts who routinely appear on state television controlled by the Kremlin categorically reject the idea of ​​abstract negotiations, and none of them dare suggest the idea of ​​Russian negotiations. Withdrawal from Ukraine in order to end the war. Instead, they are doubling down on their power—and proposing the killing of prominent Westerners responsible for helping Ukraine defend itself from a Russian invasion.

Appearing on a government TV show The evening with Vladimir Solovyov On Tuesday night, Yevgeny Satanovsky – one of Russia’s leading pro-Putin advocates – proposed a deadly solution. Solovyov went to the chase, and asked Satanovsky: “How do we win? How should we respond to the Americans? What should Russia do?”

Satanovsky, who is president of the Russian Institute for the Middle East after presiding over the Russian Jewish Congress, replied, “Russia is what it is, in terms of a nation. We will continue to be what we are. Those who are with us will be fine, the rest we will kill … work.” Against us is a relatively small group responsible for this camp – they threaten and fear nothing. From the time of Gorbachev, as soon as we began to play by their rules, they ceased to be afraid of us. This is the main factor. “

Solovyov wondered if he meant to slaughter the approximately 1.5 billion NATO affiliated people in the world. Satanovsky explained: “There are not 1.5 billion people directing the process from the other side, but about a hundred to two hundred. They should realize that if the payment comes, it means their end personally … You realize that I know these people. I know them all, I have seen them all.” Just understanding that they are facing the end personally… Only it will have an effect on these people.”

Satanovsky asserted that he had drawn up a list of these names, and Solovyov soon called it “Satanovsky’s List”. The expert thought: “In the book of life, we also make entrances for ourselves. Satanovsky’s list? Perhaps. We should do such things, because any attempt to negotiate with her [Volodymyr] Zelensky or Biden would be like making a deal with your killer.”

Satanovsky said he gets angry when people suggest that peace is better than war. “No, peace is not better. There will be no peace. The goal of these people is that our country will not exist, that the people who live here will not exist and until the language we are talking about disappears — or even the memory that any of that ever existed,” he said. . They want to write an entry in an encyclopedia: “There used to be Russians, there was Russia – but now it has disappeared. “

Andrei Sidorov, deputy dean of world politics at Moscow State University, wholeheartedly agreed, noting that in light of Russia’s recent annexations, war is now taking place over what they consider to be a territory of the Russian Federation. Sidorov emphasized: “These are our defeats, we are fighting on our own land. Why should we show any mercy to those who are running this war?”

Humiliating failures on the battlefield are already at the core of Russia’s desperate attempts to redirect anger toward NATO to help Ukraine fight the invasion.

Appearing on the state TV show 60 minutes On Tuesday, war correspondent Alexander Sladkov carelessly admitted that the Ukrainians had managed to retake 17 settlements – and the count is still going on. Sladkov too Tell Flight attendant Olga Scapeva is shocked that Russian forces are at least two months away from trying to advance, due to a lack of manpower and the time it will take to train Newly mobilized reinforcements.

Devastated by the failed invasion of Ukraine, state TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov He confessed He was in a bad mood and called for the death penalty to be reinstated, in order to execute those who would dare to retreat, surrender or desertion.

On the Wednesday broadcast of the Solovyov show Solovyov Livehis friend Roman Golovanov gave an interview to the war correspondent Alexander Coates, who stood on the ruins of Svatov and said: “The problem now is that we do not have enough people on the front lines to contain such a large front … We simply do not have physical forces, that is The reason for those failures that we are currently observing. A very difficult period of military actions is underway. In the near future there will be no good news from the Kherson region. On the Lugansk front, everything is not good either.

Appearing on the same program, TV presenter Boris Korchevnikov broke down in tears, accusing those who did not want to die in the Russian war of being “zero, decay, and rubbish.” While the desperate preacher cried live, urging others to join the battle, he did not express any desire to do so himself.