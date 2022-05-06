‘Quantum Leap’ reboot pilot picked for series by NBC – Deadline

NBC, traditionally the first broadcast network to bring its Fall lineup to the fore, once again became the first network to give a serial command to a pilot. went to Quantum leapa reboot of the popular sci-fi drama of the ’90s, in which it stars Raymond Lee. See the picture at first sight above.

panic panic Your Complete Guide to Pilot Commands and Direct Commands

as a deadline mentioned In this week’s early Pilot Buzz release story, Quantum leap A lock has emerged for a small series, as Lee is likely on the cusp of becoming one of the rising stars next season. He’s the only NBC drama pilot of 2022 who was in consideration for the fall schedule; two more, unbroken And empty listIt will be evaluated for release in November or mid-season. unbroken His title is Scott Bakula, the star of the original movie Quantum leapwho did not participate in the reboot.

2022 NBC Series and Pilot Orders

I hear the Quantum leap The pilot will undergo some reshoots. They are said to be related to direction, not to diction. In addition to Lee, the cast also includes Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanressa Lee.

The capture is also likely to be the first of several projects based on the popular IP this season, something that broadcast networks are relying more and more on in an uphill battle for eyeballs. hamilton record Spinoff is ABC’s frontrunner; CW only has IP based pilots with Walker: IndependenceAnd supernatural prefix winchester And Gotham Knights.

Written and Executive Produced by Stephen Lillen and Brian Weinbrandt, Executive Produced by Martin Gero, as well Quantum leap Creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set at present. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett got into the Quantum Leap accelerator and disappeared. Now a new team has been assembled to restart the project in hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who made it.

The series is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, with Lilien and Wynbrandt exec produced for I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario for producing Belisarius, and Gero via Quinn’s House Productions.

