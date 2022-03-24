March 24, 2022

Ferrum College : Iron Blade Online

Complete Canadian News World

Quavo Says Grammys Don't Matter, Right Down To Playing J. Prince's Concert

Quavo Says Grammys Don’t Matter, Right Down To Playing J. Prince’s Concert

Roxanne Bacchus March 24, 2022 2 min read

TMZ.com

QuavoMigos, presumably outside the Grammys and on board J PrinceThe idea of ​​protesting the awards by having a hip-hop party to compete with on the same night!!!

We spoke to Quavo Wednesday at LAX, and he told us the Grammys mean nothing anymore. Listen, he says it’s time to start our “special awards…that appreciate the real reality that’s happening on the streets.”

He thinks that the way the Recording Academy categorizes his music genre is far from reality, calling it “an old language”…especially since rappers like Quavo are the ones doing the creation and not them.

Waiting for your permission to download Instagram media.

As you remember, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince Artists called Such as youAnd the drake And the Nicki Minaj To notify the Grammys of their Vegas gala on April 3, the night of the awards ceremony. The idea is a complete response to Academy that bans Ye of performance due to “behaviour related to online behaviour”.

The only way to bring about change, Prince says, is to prove that Grammy ratings will drop when the biggest hip-hop artists jump on board to do their own show instead.


TMZ.com

We also have a new version Ronnie Defoe Such statements are necessary, he says, because traditional award shows aren’t exactly known for being inclusive.

He also agrees that it’s time to send a message to the industry, and supports the J. Prince event.

See also  Ryan Coogler speaks after being mistakenly suspected of attempted robbery

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Jamaican Prime Minister says British island of royal family wants independence

March 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

West Side Story star Rachel Ziegler was invited to the Oscars after all

March 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
1 min read

Miley Cyrus’ plane collides and is damaged by lightning, making an emergency landing

March 23, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus

You may have missed

2 min read

Quavo Says Grammys Don’t Matter, Right Down To Playing J. Prince’s Concert

March 24, 2022 Roxanne Bacchus
2 min read

Mysterious “alien radio circuits” appear in space

March 24, 2022 Cheryl Riley
2 min read

J.D. Makisch returns to Washington leaders for ‘unfinished business’

March 24, 2022 Joy Love
2 min read

You can spin the gear in Notepad for Windows 11 which is fun

March 24, 2022 Len Houle