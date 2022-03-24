Quavo Says Grammys Don’t Matter, Right Down To Playing J. Prince’s Concert



QuavoMigos, presumably outside the Grammys and on board J PrinceThe idea of ​​protesting the awards by having a hip-hop party to compete with on the same night!!!

We spoke to Quavo Wednesday at LAX, and he told us the Grammys mean nothing anymore. Listen, he says it’s time to start our “special awards…that appreciate the real reality that’s happening on the streets.”

He thinks that the way the Recording Academy categorizes his music genre is far from reality, calling it “an old language”…especially since rappers like Quavo are the ones doing the creation and not them.

As you remember, Rap-A-Lot Records founder J. Prince Artists called Such as youAnd the drake And the Nicki Minaj To notify the Grammys of their Vegas gala on April 3, the night of the awards ceremony. The idea is a complete response to Academy that bans Ye of performance due to “behaviour related to online behaviour”.

The only way to bring about change, Prince says, is to prove that Grammy ratings will drop when the biggest hip-hop artists jump on board to do their own show instead.



We also have a new version Ronnie Defoe Such statements are necessary, he says, because traditional award shows aren’t exactly known for being inclusive.