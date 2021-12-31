Quebec establishes a 10-hour curfew and bans meetings

The Prime Minister of Quebec on Thursday spoke of a “serious situation” that requires serious measures to “save hospitals and save lives.”

Quebec, on Thursday, December 30, announced the withdrawal of the night curfew order across the province from 10pm to 5am on New Year’s Day. These new restrictions came at the time of registration due to the increasing prevalence of the Omigron variant of Govit-19. Registered in Canada.

“This is a serious gesture because the situation is serious.”, Quebec Prime Minister Franசois LeCold announced at a press conference, urging the need “Save Hospitals and Save Lives”. Private meetings are now limited to the family bubble.

In the face of the second wave of the corona virus, the curfew will remain in effect from January to the end of May for an indefinite period of time after the earlier imposition. It was an unprecedented move in Canada at the provincial level since the Spanish flu epidemic a century ago.

Violators will be fined between $ 1,000 and $ 6,000 (, 4,100). The dining rooms will be closed from Friday. The start of the academic year in schools and universities has been postponed to January 17th.