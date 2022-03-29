Queen Elizabeth attends Prince Philip’s memorial service

Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, who had been by his wife’s side for more than seven decades, died at their Windsor Castle home in April, two months before his 100th birthday.

Only 30 mourners were able to attend his funeral at the time due to strict coronavirus rules, meaning the Queen sat emotionally alone as her 73-year-old husband was lowered into the Royal Vault of St George’s Chapel of the Castle.

Tuesday’s Thanksgiving Service at Westminster Abbey in London was a much larger event, as the Queen was joined by her heir Prince Charles, his son William and his wife Kate and other members of the royal family, including their children.

They were joined in prayers by foreign kings and queens, friends of the late Duke, politicians including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, military figures and more than 500 representatives from charities and other organizations he championed.

Buckingham Palace said the 95-year-old was actively involved in its planning. The Queen herself has had to scale back her duties since spending a night in hospital last October with an unspecified illness and has been advised to rest, and there have been concerns about her health having canceled a number of planned engagements since then. The occasion was also the first public event for her second son Prince Andrew since he paid an undisclosed amount to settle a US lawsuit over allegations of sexual abuse of a teenage girl decades ago, which he has denied. The Queen arrived via a side entrance to the convent for her first public appearance since her illness, using a walking stick alongside Andrew. Prince Harry, who has moved to the United States with his wife Meghan, did not attend the service after a row with the government over security protection. rare ability David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, said of Philip: "A man of rare ability and excellence, so rightly honored and celebrated, has directed our attention away from himself." Philip, who married Elizabeth in 1947 at the convent where she was also crowned six years later, helped his wife adapt the monarchy to the changing times of the post-World War II era, as the loss of empire and waning respect challenged the world. Notable members of the royal family. On their golden wedding anniversary, Philip, who was known for his earnest attitude and penchant for accidental gaffes, was described as her "strength and survival". Forced to take on a role for himself where there was no clear precedent, he focused on helping young people through the Duke of Edinburgh Awards programme, and promoting environmental issues. "It was a long life that he lived fully," Hoyle said. The one-time service of the royal renewer's life comes as his grandson and future King Prince William, 38, also looks to move the monarchy into the future. Three tabloids on Monday ran front-page articles citing an unnamed source who said William and his wife Kate wanted to "rip the rulebook" and do things differently after criticism that parts of their last week-long Caribbean tour were "deaf" and back in colonial times. . "It is not a criticism of how this happened in the past. But times are changing," the source was quoted as saying.

