Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II overtook the King of Thailand to become the second longest-reigning monarch in the world after Louis XIV of France.

The United Kingdom is marking the Queen’s 96-year-old platinum jubilee to mark 70 years of serving the nation with major events held this past weekend.

And now it has overtaken Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, who ruled for 70 years and 126 days between 1927 and 2016, to set another record. Louis XIV of France remains France’s longest-reigning monarch, ruling for 72 years and 110 days from 1643 until 1715.

Queen Elizabeth II was crowned in 1953 and became the longest serving British monarch in September 2015, surpassing her great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

After four days of royal parades, street parties, festivities and other events held across the UK and Commonwealth to celebrate the platinum jubilee, the king thanked the nation in a message, saying it was “deeply humbled and moved”, and that “this renewed sense of togetherness will continue to be felt.” For many years to come.”

“When it comes to how to celebrate 70 years as Queen, there is no guidebook to follow. It really is a first,” the letter read.

“I was humbled and deeply moved that so many people took to the streets to celebrate the platinum Jubilee,” she said.

The Queen has had some age-related mobility issues and has chosen to miss some of the events, with her son, heir apparent Prince Charles and second in line Prince William and close ranks joining the royal family. She did indeed appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the Jubilee Festival as the end of the extended bank holiday weekend approaches.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Times reports that William – the Duke of Cambridge – will celebrate his 40th birthday next week by moving his family from London to Berkshire.

His eldest son Prince George, 8, and daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, will leave their preparatory school in London at the end of this term and are expected to attend school near Windsor, the Queen’s permanent home since the pandemic.

William and Kate are the youngest son of Prince Louis, 4 years old, who has become somewhat of a media hype After his hilarious and ecstatic performances during the platinum jubilee celebrations, he is expected to begin his studies at Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the future King and Queen, will move into a home on the King’s Windsor estate this summer. Over time, they are expected to move to the “big house” or the castle, because Charles, Prince of Wales, does not plan to spend as much time at Windsor Castle when he is king as the Queen does now.

According to the newspaper report, Kensington Palace will remain William and Kate’s home in London, where they will house their private and press office, and they will frequently visit Anmer Hall, their family’s east England home in Norfolk.

A friend of Williams was quoted as saying: “They absolutely love him there – it’s their happy place.” Their plan is to make Anmer a permanent rule “after school years”.

It marks a gradual transition to the country’s royal family as the next generation lines up to succeed.

