September 29, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II died of “old age,” according to her death certificate

Rusty Knowles September 29, 2022 1 min read

A death certificate revealing the Queen’s cause of death was made public on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth II died surrounded by her family at Balmoral on September 8 at the age of 96, having actually died of “old age”, according to her death certificate.

The certificate, released by the National Archives of Scotland and published by British media, was signed by the Queen’s daughter, Princess Anne. The sovereign died at 3.10 pm UK time.

The world learned of the Queen’s death hours later, at 6:30 p.m. (7:30 p.m. in France), and after much speculation, the first press release from Buckingham was deemed too alarming by royal commentators.

“The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” read Buckingham’s statement to announce the monarch’s death after 70 years in power.

The queen’s coffin was buried there St. George’s Church of Windsor Castle. She lay down beside her husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021, and his parents, King George VI and Queen Consort Elizabeth. A more sober black marble slab has been installed in the George VI Memorial Chapel.

