Queen Elizabeth II: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the funeral reception at Buckingham Palace?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s drama continued over the weekend as it was not clear if the Sussexes would attend a pre-funeral reception at Buckingham Palace on the eve of the funeral. Queen Elizabeth II Funeral.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who settled in California after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 – were reported to have initially been invited to a reception on Sunday evening, but conflicting reports said they were not expected to attend.

According to the Telegraph, they are not invited now because palace officials insisted on hosting the reception before King Charles III And Camilla, the Queen consort, is only for working royals, something Harry and Meghan are not.

Yahoo New UK reported, however, that although the reception was originally intended only for working members of the royal family, an exception has been made and the Sussexes are expected to attend.

On Friday, the palace said that “the King and Queen are accompanied by members of the royal family” who are planning to receive hundreds of world leaders and members of the royal family from other countries. President Biden is expected to attend the reception and funeral on Monday.

There was great tension between Harry and Megan and the rest of the family – especially his brother Prince William and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales – since they left the UK, which was not helped by their extensive interview with Oprah. In the interview, among other accusations, they claimed that the palace did not assist Meghan’s suicide and that someone had made a racist comment about their son, Archie, 3 years old.

The couple surprised the public when they appeared with William and Kate at Windsor Castle last Saturday to thank members of the public for mourning Her Majesty.

The four were seen in subsequent events, including the arrival of the Queen’s coffin to Westminster Hall on Wednesday for her lying state.

Meghan and Harry He made a fuss when they left Westminster Hall is holding hands, leading some to believe they have violated royal protocol on showing affection in public, but royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital that there are no official “rules” against a personal digital assistant.

“We don’t see her very often from the royal family because it’s usually when we see them at work,” Spence explained. “They make their most professional appearance. When we see William and Catherine outside, they are husband and wife.”

Spence said royal couples occasionally hold hands in public, but usually in more causal places.

And while some said the show was inappropriate, others felt Meghan was simply supportive of her husband, who is grieving for his grandmother.

“I’ll give them a pass for the day when they walk out of Westminster Hall because this motorcade was so awful for Harry, and they’re all so sad,” Spence said.

The brawl over the invitation is reminiscent of the drama that unfolded throughout the week regarding whether Harry will wear his uniform when he stands sober around the Queen’s coffin with William and their cousins ​​on Saturday.

Initially, it was reported that he would not be allowed to wear his uniform – although Prince Andrew was despite losing his military titles earlier this year amid allegations of sexual assault.

But by Friday, it was rumored that he would be wearing the uniform “at the king’s request.”

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The Queen died at the age of 96 on September 8 after ruling for 70 years.