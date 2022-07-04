Queen Elizabeth’s job duties decline after health concerns

In recent months, the Queen has been sitting outside important events because of Ongoing mobility issues. But now her job has officially been cut back amid those health concerns.

The Annual report of the monarchy, released last week, revealed that Queen Elizabeth II’s role as head of state had been revised from 13 points to a less specific description. The duties that the 96-year-old “must perform” have also been scaled back Sunday Telegraph. (The Post has contacted the Queen’s press office for comment.)

It’s the first time in more than a decade that formal changes have been made to her job description. It is an acknowledgment of the health issues of the long-reigning king.

For months, the queen who She lost her husband, Prince Philip, last April, she would sit outside high-profile events and relinquish some commitments to her family. in May, Prince Charles officially opened the British Parliament. It was the first time in nearly 60 years that his mother had not attended the party.

The Queen decorated her lavender outfit with a wand at the annual Holyrood Week in Scotland last week. AFP via Getty Images

Last month, the Queen also Missed the first day of Royal Ascot Because of mobility issues, and during her platinum jubilee celebration He was absent from church service due to ‘discomfort. Then it appeared at the end Parade through the hologram. Use the proud king too cane for official photo During the Order of the Lace service at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in June.

Last month, royal expert Daniela Elser wrote an editorial for an Australian magazine News.comsaying The Queen greets Governor of New South Wales Margaret Beasley In the UK “no less concern”.

Queen Elizabeth II with her son Prince Charles who was taking on more of her duties. Gene Barlow – PA / POOL supplied by

The 96-year-old Queen last week in Scotland. Getty Images

Elser compared the photos to those taken nearly a year ago.

“The difference is really amazing,” Elser wrote. “In the intervening twelve months, Her Majesty appears to have become noticeably more curved, much thinner and appears to have shrunk in general.”

However, last week, she Visited Scotland at the annual Holyrood Weekwhich celebrates the nation’s culture, is presented in an eye-catching monochrome lavender collection.