Quince Supermarket Opens in Tamarac with a Variety of Worldwide Goods

By Selene Raj

People of Tamarac will have far more solutions for acquiring groceries as a new supermarket opens its doors this weekend.

Quince Supermarket, situated at 6820 N University Generate (at the southeast corner of McNab and University), declared they would be opening on Friday, August 7.

The new grocer guarantees a broad range of nationwide and worldwide groceries, which includes things from Jamaica, the West Indies, and South The usa.

They also marketed a substantial wide variety of exotic deliver, such as jackfruit, soursop, yellow jam, pitayas, roots, and a lot more.

Apart from generate and other foods things, Quince will have contemporary cuts of beef, rooster, pork, and seafood.

Quince will be open on Mondays to Saturdays from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. They will accept EBT as a single of their payment methods.

For extra information, take a look at their internet site or phone 954-366-3731.

