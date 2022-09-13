Quinta Bronson had to skip Jimmy Kimmel to accept the Emmy

Kimmel stayed off camera for the duration of Bronson’s speech, which lasted about one minute.

Later behind the scenes Bronson spoke at the moment, saying the part “didn’t bother me too much,” adding that Kimmel was an early supporter and “Abbott Elementary.”

“Tomorrow I’ll probably be mad at him. I’ll be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face,” she joked.

This will be the last time Bronson appears on stage on Monday. “Ted Lasso” beat “Abbott Elementary” in the Outstanding Comedy category, its second win in as many years.

Although Bronson’s win was widely celebrated – “Abbott Elementary” was a huge hit, ABC The most successful comedy Years ago – many viewers scolded Kimmel for not giving up the spotlight, especially to a black woman who accepted her first Emmy. (Kimmel, meanwhile, has Recommended For 18 Emmys and won two since 2012.)

Sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, who studies race in the entertainment industry, congratulated Bronson on “Abbott Elementary,” whose team is mainly black and takes place at an underfunded Philadelphia public school. But she didn’t think much of Kimmel’s joke: “And presenter Jimmy Kimmel, get up, it’s not funny and rude,” Yuen chirp

Ernest Owens, Philadelphia Magazine’s itinerant editor, said he was bothered by Kimmel, who He said He was “trying to distract” from Bronson’s win.

Meanwhile, Bronson will return with the expected second season of Abbott Elementary on September 21.