Rachel Ziegler joins Shazam! Because she “needs a job”

Now this Shazam! Wrath of the Gods In Theatres, Rachel Ziegler Opening up about why she took on the role of Anthea in the DC movie. No, this doesn’t stem from a passion for superhero storytelling or because the role was a perfect fit for it, but for the same reason many of us do the less glamorous parts of our jobs: to get a salary.

“I needed a job. I’m very serious,” Ziegler says Shazam red carpet

“The truth is, we’re in the middle of a pandemic and I haven’t been working and haven’t been able to get a job my whole life, because West Side Story not out yet” Hollywood Reporter. “It was really difficult to book a job for me.”

that it Perhaps it’s a similar line of reasoning that leads several high profile actors to take on a stint within the superhero industrial complex. In an industry where non-franchising projects are increasingly important, a role in a film of this nature nowadays seems more like “paying one’s due” or a quick cash grab that allows actors to pursue less economical but more meaningful projects. Take Oscar Isaac, who appeared live in Marvel’s Moon Knight (2022), since then helming the theatrical production of The banner in Sidney Brustein’s window at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.

With both Marvel and DC still churning out so many projects annually, it’s no surprise that the products have turned into a revolving door of one-off appearances by the esteemed cast. The lucky ones get to get in, get paid and get out without a long contract binding them to other projects for years. With DC State, there’s no telling if Ziegler will return for another movie, but she seems to have enjoyed making this one, even if it came from a place of financial desperation.

See also Amber Heard closed by judge for jury fraud in Depp's case G/O Media may earn a commission

“I loved the first movie, and the fact that they even wanted me to come in for callbacks and then read the camera and then everything in between, I’m so lucky I got that job,” Ziegler says. “I’ve made some of my best friends on this job. I just absolutely love this movie too, so I’m excited.”

In the end, as actors now regularly Forget sharing them In MCU and DC projects, it’s nice to hear more honesty about how they landed these roles, rather than hair-wagging a character like Shazam.