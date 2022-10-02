Raiders vs. Result.

At the end of the first half of their West Asia game, the Las Vegas Raiders lead the Denver Broncos 19-16. The game was at one point held at 10-10 before each team scored a touchdown in the final four minutes of the game – and each team missed the next extra point. The Raiders then designed a last-second field goal campaign to take the lead.

The Vegas touchdown came after a 68-yard bounce by Amick Robertson, who picked up the ball from the ground after Melvin Gordon flopped on his first carry of the game. The Denver touchdown came courtesy of Jerry Goody, whom Russell Wilson reached out on a pretty touchdown ball shortly after finding Kendall Hinton to make big gains for great coverage.

Previous teams’ hits were scored by Josh Jacobs (12 holder for 58 yards, five receivers for 31 yards) and Cortland Sutton (four catches, 34 yards). The long-awaited showdown between Davante Adams and Patrick Serten II, in which each player plays a pair as they line up opposite each other. Large-scale raiders Mac Hollins nearly landed, but one of his feet descended from the boundary.

Can the Conquerors score their first win of the season, or will the Broncos return in the second half? We’ll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it closed to our live blog for the rest of the afternoon as we update you on stats, scores and features.

how to watch

Date: Sunday 2 October | time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Site: Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)

Television: CBS | Stream: Paramount + (Free trial for one month)

Follow: CBS Sports . app

Prospect: Raiders -2.5, O/U 45.5 (courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook)