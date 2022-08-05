Raiders vs. Result.

After 172 days, American football is finally back. The 2022 season began with the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. This may be pre-season, but the Conquerors were in mid-season shape at the start of Thursday night’s game. Las Vegas scored in their first three rounds to lead 20-0 at the end of the first half.

By 6-0, the strikers scored their first touchdown of the season on Prince Abdullah’s eight-yard ground less than two minutes into the second quarter. Las Vegas capped their impressive first half when Jarrett Stidham scored for 12 yards with 1:34 left until halftime.

Notable among the early Raiders was novice running back Zamir White, who gained 37 yards on seven gigs to go with 27 yards on two catches. Jaguar’s best player during the first half was Arden Key, who hit Kissin against his former team.

Thursday night’s match marks the beginning of new eras for both clubs. New Jaguar coach Doug Pederson is hoping to create a similar magic in Jacksonville after helping deliver the first Lombardi Cup to Philadelphia five years ago. Josh McDaniels is looking to make a similar impact in Las Vegas, who joins the Raiders after his huge success with the New England Patriots.

We’ll provide all the info you’ll need for tonight’s game on our live blog below, including live updates, stuff, and analysis.

how to watch

Date: Thursday August 4 | time: 8 p.m. Eastern time

Site: Tom Benson Hall of Fame (Canton, Ohio)

Television: NBC (streaming on fuboTV, try it for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App